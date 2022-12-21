YouTube TV Scores NFL Sunday Ticket

There have been talks about DirecTV losing NFL Sunday Ticket for years now, but today the NFL officially announced the access to out-of-market NFL football games on Sunday will go to YouTube TV.

Exact details of the negotiation were not revealed, but according to The Wall Street Journal YouTube TV will pay approximately $2B per year (with possible increases) for NFL Sunday Ticket in a seven-year deal.

This is a huge boost for YouTube TV, Google’s streaming TV service that launched in 2017 in limited cities across the US. Starting in 2023, the ‘Ticket’ will be available as an add-on package with YouTube TV.

This deal will “usher in a new era of how fans across the United States watch and follow the NFL,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

DirecTV premiered NFL Sunday Ticket back in 1994, and was the exclusive provider for almost 30 years. The satellite TV service was paying an average of $1.5B a year for the licensing.