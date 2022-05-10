Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Joins Discovery: Season 4 In Streaming 4k/HDR

Star Trek: Discovery was a bit of an oddity ever since premiering in 2017 in that the flagship Paramount+ series offered Dolby Vision but only in HD (1080p) resolution.

At first, we scratched our heads wondering how could the video offer HDR without 4k? But we soon learned HDR isn’t resolution-specific, and that many devices (such as tablets and phones) would display content in HDR if supported, even if not true 4k (2160 x 3840) lines of resolution.

The same goes for the Paramount+ series Star Trek: Picard and other series and movies found on streaming services such as Netflix and Prime. It’s certainly not a common occurrence though. Most streamed HDR content goes hand-in-hand with 4k resolution, and most 4k Blu-ray Discs include HDR. Blu-ray, on the other hand, does not support HDR.

Fast-forward to the fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery (which premiered in Dec. 2021 and completed in mid-March) and last week’s premiere of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Both are now streaming in 4k Ultra HD with Dolby Vision HDR. The improvement is noticeable, although the color depth and video resolution were already excellent in the Paramount+ Star Trek-based series.

How do you get 4k and Dolby Vision on Paramount+? The service doesn’t charge more for Ultra HD, so you just need a subscription and device that supports either 4k, HDR, or both. The HDR type (the most popular are Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG) should convert to whatever your screen supports. Many TVs will let you know when an HDR signal is received and streaming. If your TV doesn’t show HDR, you might try the Display or Info buttons on your TV to get information on the video stream.