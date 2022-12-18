New on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray: House of the Dragon S1, Tár, War Games, & more!

New this week on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray Season One of HBO’s House of the Dragon arrives in stores with all eight episodes presented on 4k Blu-ray in 2160p with Dolby Vision and HDR10. Dolby Atmos is provided on both the 4k and 10800 Blu-ray formats. And, the 4k combo edition is available in a standard and SteelBook packaging. Tár starring Cate Blanchett releases on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray, each with a second disc and code to redeem a Digital Copy. War Games (1983) starring Matthew Broderick has been upgraded to Ultra HD Blu-ray from a 4k scan of the original negatives. 1974 thriller The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974) has been restored in 4k from a scan of the original negatives.
