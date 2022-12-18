Home4k Blu-rayNew on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray: House of the Dragon S1, Tár,...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscNews

New on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray: House of the Dragon S1, Tár, War Games, & more!

By HD Report
0
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Dec. 20, 2022

New this week on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray Season One of HBO’s House of the Dragon arrives in stores with all eight episodes presented on 4k Blu-ray in 2160p with Dolby Vision and HDR10. Dolby Atmos is provided on both the 4k and 10800 Blu-ray formats. And, the 4k combo edition is available in a standard and SteelBook packaging. Tár starring Cate Blanchett releases on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray, each with a second disc and code to redeem a Digital Copy. War Games (1983) starring Matthew Broderick has been upgraded to Ultra HD Blu-ray from a 4k scan of the original negatives. 1974 thriller The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974) has been restored in 4k from a scan of the original negatives.

4k Blu-ray Disc

Blu-ray Disc

Previous articleThe Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974) restored in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

4k HDR TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2022 HD Report All Rights Reserved