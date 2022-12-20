House of the Dragon: Season One now available on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & DVD

House of the Dragon: Season One 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Edition Order on Amazon

HBO’s House of the Dragon: Season One is now available in physical media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD. The Blu-ray combo editions from HBO/SDS include a code to redeem Digital Copies of all ten episodes. And, the 8-disc 4k Blu-ray editions also include copies in 1080p on Blu-ray.

In 4k, episodes of House of the Dragon are presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range specs. Immersive Dolby Atmos audio is offered on both the Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray editions of House of the Dragon. Subtitles are included in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus features include Welcome to Westeros, A New Reign, Before the Dance: An Illustrated History with George R.R. Martin, and more!

Special Features

Welcome to Westeros

A New Reign

Returning to Westeros

Before the Dance: An Illustrated History with George R.R. Martin

Height of an Empire

Noble Houses

Familiar Places

Return to the Seven Kingdoms

Introducing the Characters

House of the Dragon: Season 1 on 4k Blu-ray is list price $54.99 and the 4k Blu-ray SteelBook $59.99. The 1080p Blu-ray is list priced $49.99. All editions release on December 20, 2022.

House of the Dragon: Season One 4k Blu-ray SteelBook



House of the Dragon: Season One 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital edition