House of the Dragon: Season One now available on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & DVD

HBO’s House of the Dragon: Season One is now available in physical media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD. The Blu-ray combo editions from HBO/SDS include a code to redeem Digital Copies of all ten episodes. And, the 8-disc 4k Blu-ray editions also include copies in 1080p on Blu-ray.
In 4k, episodes of House of the Dragon are presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range specs. Immersive Dolby Atmos audio is offered on both the Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray editions of House of the Dragon. Subtitles are included in English SDH, French, and Spanish.
Bonus features include Welcome to Westeros, A New Reign, Before the Dance: An Illustrated History with George R.R. Martin, and more!
Special Features
- Welcome to Westeros
- A New Reign
- Returning to Westeros
- Before the Dance: An Illustrated History with George R.R. Martin
- Height of an Empire
- Noble Houses
- Familiar Places
- Return to the Seven Kingdoms
- Introducing the Characters
House of the Dragon: Season 1 on 4k Blu-ray is list price $54.99 and the 4k Blu-ray SteelBook $59.99. The 1080p Blu-ray is list priced $49.99. All editions release on December 20, 2022.