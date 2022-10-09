Classic hacker movie War Games has been restored in 4k

Classic and what some might call quintessential hacker movie War Games (1983) starring Matthew Broderick has been restored in 4k from the original film negatives for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 2-disc combo pack arriving December 20th from Shout! Factory and MGM presents the film on both 4k Blu-ray and 1080p Blu-ray.

War Games (1983) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray combo edition Buy on Amazon

On 4k Blu-ray, War Games is presented in 2160p at 1.85:1 aspect ratio. Color depth is expanded on HDR TVs and screens with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround sound with English SDH subtitles for the main feature.

Bonus Features

Feature-Length Audio Commentary by Director John Badham and Writers Lawrence Lasker and Walter F. Parkes

Loading WarGames

Inside NORAD: Cold War Fortress

Attack of the Hackers

Tic Tac Toe: A True Story

Theatrical Trailer

War Games (1983) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray combo edition is priced $29.99 (SRP: $34.98) on Amazon

Synopsis: Computer hacker David Lightman (Matthew Broderick) can bypass the most advanced security systems, break the most intricate secret codes and master even the most difficult computer games. But when he unwittingly taps into the Defense Department’s war computer, he initiates a confrontation of global proportions, World War III! Together with his girlfriend (Ally Sheedy) and a wizardly computer genius (Tony Award winner John Wood), David must race against time to outwit his opponent and prevent a nuclear Armageddon.