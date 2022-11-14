Home4k Blu-rayTár starring Cate Blanchett release dates on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, & Digital
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDNews

Tár starring Cate Blanchett release dates on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, & Digital

By HD Report
0
Tár 4k Blu-ray
Tár 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital edition Buy on Amazon

Venice Film Festival winner (Best Actress, Cate Blanchett) Tár (2022) is headed for release on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital. The film is first expected to arrive in digital formats on Nov. 15, followed by disc formats on Dec. 31, 2022 (dates subject to change).

The Blu-ray combo editions from Studio Distribution Servies (SDS) each contain a second disc (Blu-ray or DVD) and a code to redeem a Digital Copy. Bonus material and disc specs TBD.

Tár was also nominated for Best Film (Writer/Director, Todd Field) at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. The film examines the changing nature of power, its impact and durability in our modern world through the collapsed career of fictional conductor/musician Lydia Tár.

Tár (2022) is list priced $44.98 (4k Blu-ray) and $34.98 (Blu-ray). Buy on Amazon

Previous articleGet a Sony UBP-X700 4k Blu-ray Player for $154.95 (Limited Quantity)
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

4k HDR TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2022 HD Report All Rights Reserved