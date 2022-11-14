Tár starring Cate Blanchett release dates on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, & Digital

Tár 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital edition Buy on Amazon

Venice Film Festival winner (Best Actress, Cate Blanchett) Tár (2022) is headed for release on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital. The film is first expected to arrive in digital formats on Nov. 15, followed by disc formats on Dec. 31, 2022 (dates subject to change).

The Blu-ray combo editions from Studio Distribution Servies (SDS) each contain a second disc (Blu-ray or DVD) and a code to redeem a Digital Copy. Bonus material and disc specs TBD.

Tár was also nominated for Best Film (Writer/Director, Todd Field) at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. The film examines the changing nature of power, its impact and durability in our modern world through the collapsed career of fictional conductor/musician Lydia Tár.

Tár (2022) is list priced $44.98 (4k Blu-ray) and $34.98 (Blu-ray). Buy on Amazon