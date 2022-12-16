The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974) restored in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray

The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974) 4k Blu-ray on Buy on Amazon.

1974 thriller The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974) from Director Joseph Sargent has been remastered from a scan of the original negatives for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 2-disc edition from Kino Lorber includes both a 4k and restored 1080p presentation of the film, and the 4k disc is enhanced with Dolby Vision HDR.

Options on the 4k Blu-ray include new audio commentary by film historians Steve Mitchell and Nathaniel Thompson. The 1080p blu-ray includes the commentary along with “The Making of Pelham One Two Three,” interviews, trailers, TV spots, radio spots, and more.

The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974) on 4k Blu-ray is priced $27.99 ($39.95) on Amazon.

Special Features:

DISC 1 (4KUHD):

-Brand New HDR/Dolby Vision Master – From a 4K Scan of the Original Camera Negative

-NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historians Steve Mitchell and Nathaniel Thompson

-Audio Commentary by Actor/Filmmaker Pat Healy and Film Programmer/Historian Jim Healy

-5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Audio

-Triple-Layered UHD100 Disc

-Optional English Subtitles

DISC 2 (BLU-RAY):

-Brand New 4K Master

-NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historians Steve Mitchell and Nathaniel Thompson

-Audio Commentary by Actor/Filmmaker Pat Healy and Film Programmer/Historian Jim Healy

-THE MAKING OF PELHAM ONE TWO THREE: Vintage Featurette from the Point of View of New York City Transit Policeman, Carmine Foresta, who appears in the Film as a Train Expediter

-12 MINUTES WITH MR. GREY: Interview with Actor Hector Elizondo

-CUTTING ON ACTION: Interview with Editor Gerald B. Greenberg

-THE SOUND OF THE CITY: Interview with Composer David Shire

-Trailers from Hell with Josh Olson

-Image and Poster Gallery

-Theatrical Trailer

-TV Spot

-2 Radio Spots

-5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Audio

-Dual-Layered BD50 Disc

-Optional English Subtitles

Synopsis: Screen legends Walter Matthau (Charley Varrick) and Robert Shaw (Force 10 from Navarone) team up with Martin Balsam (After the Fox) and Hector Elizondo (Valdez is Coming) to deliver a sure-fire entertainment that’s gripping and exciting from beginning to end and is guaranteed to give you the ride of your life. A gang of armed professionals hijack a New York subway train somewhere outside the Pelham station threatening to kill one hostage per minute unless their demands are met. Forced to stall these unknown assailants until a ransom is delivered or a rescue is made, transit chief Lt. Garber (Matthau) must shrewdly outmaneuver one of the craftiest and cruelest villains (Shaw) in a battle of wits that will either end heroically or tragically. Featuring masterful direction by Joseph Sargent (White Lightning), gorgeous widescreen cinematography by Owen Roizman (The French Connection), a classic rousing score by David Shire (The Conversation) and top-notch editing by Jerry Greenberg (Apocalypse Now) and Robert Q. Lovett (Cotton Comes to Harlem).