2022 FIFA World Cup Game Time, Channels, & How To Watch In 4k HDR

Are you ready for the 2022 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France? Here’s what time the game starts, where you can watch and stream, and how to watch in HD or 4k Ultra HD with HDR!

Time

The FIFA 2022 World Cup Final between Argentina and France starts at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time from Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar.

Cable & Satellite Channels

You can watch the FIFA 2022 World Cup Final on FOX, Fox Sports 1, and Telemundo Deportes (see below for international channels). The game will be available in HD on FOX, Fox Sports 1, and Telemundo Deportes, as well as in 4k Ultra HD with HDR on FOX from service providers that offer 4k. See a guide to FOX HD channels and provider 4k channels.

Streaming

The World Cup Final will be available to stream on the Fox Sports App (authenticated) and with a subscription to Peacock (Premium ad or ad-free). If you don’t have a satellite or cable subscription to authenticate FOX or FS1 apps you can also watch the games through streaming services such as Hulu TV, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, or YouTube TV.

Peacock is streaming World Cup matches free in Spanish language (no subscription required) but you need to create an account on the Peacock TV website.

In 4k/HDR: With select cable and satellite TV providers the World Cup Final can be watched in 4k/HDR by subscribers with the appropriate equipment (see a list of 4k channels and providers). In addition, the final will stream in 4k/HDR on the FOX Sports app for streaming media players, and mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets, viewable in either 4k, HDR, or both depending on the screen.

International Channels

Argentina: TVP, TyC Sports

Australia: SBS

Brazil: Globo

Canada: Bell Media

France: TF1, beIN Sports

Germany: ARD, ZDF, Deutsche Telekom

Italy: RAI

Netherlands: NOS

Spain: RTVE, Mediapro, Movistar, Plus+

South Africa: SABC

United Kingdom: BBC, ITV

United States: Fox Sports, Telemundo Deportes