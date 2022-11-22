New Blu-ray releases from Sony Pictures, Criterion Collection, Paramount, Well Go USA, & more!

New this week the biggest release is Sony Pictures Classics 30th Anniversary edition with 11 films on Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc, 10 of which are presented in 4k for the first time. The boxed set includes Call Me By Your Name, City of Lost Children, Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon, Orlando, Run Lola Run, SLC Punk, Still Alice, Synecdoche New York, The Celluloid Closet, The Devil’s Backbone, and Volver.

From The Criterion Collection, Spike Lee’s Malcolm X celebrates 30 years with a restored presentation on 4k Blu-ray from The Criterion Collection. And, Criterion’s first Pixar collaboration is Wall•E from a director-approved remaster in a 3-disc 4k Blu-ray edition.

Also this week, classic comedy Planes, Trains & Automobiles has been upgraded for release on 4k Blu-ray. Ip Man and Ip Man 2: Legend of the Grandmaster are both available in 2-disc 4k editions from Well Go USA. And, Dreamworks’ Puss in Boots and Shrek 2 have been packaged in a 2-disc 4k Blu-ray edition with Digital Code. Please use the links below to purchase on Amazon!

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Nov. 22, 2022

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray Disc

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases.