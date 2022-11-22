New 4k, HDR, & Dolby Atmos Movies & Shows on Netflix: Nov., 2022 Edition

Netflix has added a ton of new 4k content since our last update. Among the new additions are mostly Netflix Original Films such as All Quiet on the Western Front, Enola Holmes 2, and The Wonder, and Original Series like Season 5 of The Crown, the first season of Dahmer, and FIFA Uncovered. In addition, a few licensed titles have been added such as the classic NBC series Seinfeld and the movie Uncharted based on the video game from Sony Interactive. See a complete list of 4k Ultra HD, Dolby Vision HDR, and Dolby Atmos titles on Netflix. Learn how to watch 4k/HDR on Netflix.

New 4k/HDR & Atmos on Netflix, Nov. 2022

Films

A Trip to Infinity (2022) [Doc], 4k, HDR, Atmos

All Quiet on the Western Front (2022), 4k, HDR, Atmos

Anxious Apocalypse (2022) [Doc], 4k, –, 5.1

Christmas With You (2022), 4k, HDR, Atmos

Enola Holmes 2 (2022), 4k, HDR, Atmos

Falling for Christmas (2022), 4k, HDR, Atmos

Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy (2022), 4k, HDR, 5.1, Special

Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy (2022), 4k, HDR, 5.1, Special I Am Vanessa Guillen (2022) [1 h 36 m], 4k, HDR, 5.1

Inside the Mind of the Cat (2022) [Doc], 4k, HDR, 5.1

Is That Black Enough For You? (2022), 4k, HDR, Atmos

Lou (2022), 4k, HDR, Atmos

Single All the Way (2021), 4k, HDR, Atmos

Stutz (2022) [1 h 36 m], 4k, HDR, 5.1

The Good Nurse (2022) [2 h 3 m], 4k, HDR, Atmos

The School of Good and Evil (2022) [2 h 29 m], 4k, HDR, Atmos

The Woman in the Window (2021), 4k, HDR, 5.1

The Wonder (2022), 4k, HDR, Atmos

Uncharted (2022), 4k, HDR, 5.1

Where the Crawdads Sing (2022), 4k, HDR, 5.1

Series

Abstract: The Art of Design (2 seasons), 4k, HDR, 5.1

Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake (1 Season), 4k, –, 5.1

Chef’s Table Pizza, 4k, HDR, 5.1

Cobra Kai (5 Seasons), 4k, HDR, 5.1

Dahmer (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) (1 Season), 4k, –, 5.1

Dash & Lily (1 Season), 4k, HDR, 5.1

Dead to Me (3 Seasons), 4k, HDR, 5.1

Down to Earth (2 Seasons), 4k, –, 5.1

FIFA Uncovered (Limited Series), 4k, –, 5.1

From Scratch (Limited Series), 4k, –, 5.1

Half Bad (1 Season), 4k, –, 5.1

Human Playground (1 Season), 4k, –, 5.1

Inside Man (Limited Series), 4k, –, 5.1

Island of the Sea Wolves (1 Season), 4k, –, 5.1

Killer Sally (Limited Series), 4k, –, 5.1

Seinfeld (9 Seasons), 4k, –, 5.1

The Crown (5 Seasons), 4k, HDR, 5.1

The Empress (1 Season) [German], 4l, –, 5.1

The Imperfects (1 Season), 4k, HDR, 5.1

The Midnight Club (1 Season), 4k, –, 5.1

The Umbrella Academy (3 Seasons), 4k, HDR, 5.1

The Watcher (1 Season), 4k, –, 5.1

Unsolved Mysteries (3 Volumes), 4k, HDR, Atmos

Vatican Girl (Limited Series), 4k, –, 5.1

Warrior Nun (2 Seasons), 4k, HDR, Atmos

See a complete list of 4k, HDR, and Dolby Atmos titles on Netflix.