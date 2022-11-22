New 4k, HDR, & Dolby Atmos Movies & Shows on Netflix: Nov., 2022 Edition

Netflix has added a ton of new 4k content since our last update. Among the new additions are mostly Netflix Original Films such as All Quiet on the Western Front, Enola Holmes 2, and The Wonder, and Original Series like Season 5 of The Crown, the first season of Dahmer, and FIFA Uncovered. In addition, a few licensed titles have been added such as the classic NBC series Seinfeld and the movie Uncharted based on the video game from Sony Interactive. See a complete list of 4k Ultra HD, Dolby Vision HDR, and Dolby Atmos titles on Netflix. Learn how to watch 4k/HDR on Netflix.
New 4k/HDR & Atmos on Netflix, Nov. 2022
Films
- A Trip to Infinity (2022) [Doc], 4k, HDR, Atmos
- All Quiet on the Western Front (2022), 4k, HDR, Atmos
- Anxious Apocalypse (2022) [Doc], 4k, –, 5.1
- Christmas With You (2022), 4k, HDR, Atmos
- Enola Holmes 2 (2022), 4k, HDR, Atmos
- Falling for Christmas (2022), 4k, HDR, Atmos
Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy (2022), 4k, HDR, 5.1, Special
- I Am Vanessa Guillen (2022) [1 h 36 m], 4k, HDR, 5.1
- Inside the Mind of the Cat (2022) [Doc], 4k, HDR, 5.1
- Is That Black Enough For You? (2022), 4k, HDR, Atmos
- Lou (2022), 4k, HDR, Atmos
- Single All the Way (2021), 4k, HDR, Atmos
- Stutz (2022) [1 h 36 m], 4k, HDR, 5.1
- The Good Nurse (2022) [2 h 3 m], 4k, HDR, Atmos
- The School of Good and Evil (2022) [2 h 29 m], 4k, HDR, Atmos
- The Woman in the Window (2021), 4k, HDR, 5.1
- The Wonder (2022), 4k, HDR, Atmos
- Uncharted (2022), 4k, HDR, 5.1
- Where the Crawdads Sing (2022), 4k, HDR, 5.1
Series
- Abstract: The Art of Design (2 seasons), 4k, HDR, 5.1
- Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake (1 Season), 4k, –, 5.1
- Chef’s Table Pizza, 4k, HDR, 5.1
- Cobra Kai (5 Seasons), 4k, HDR, 5.1
- Dahmer (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) (1 Season), 4k, –, 5.1
- Dash & Lily (1 Season), 4k, HDR, 5.1
- Dead to Me (3 Seasons), 4k, HDR, 5.1
- Down to Earth (2 Seasons), 4k, –, 5.1
- FIFA Uncovered (Limited Series), 4k, –, 5.1
- From Scratch (Limited Series), 4k, –, 5.1
- Half Bad (1 Season), 4k, –, 5.1
- Human Playground (1 Season), 4k, –, 5.1
- Inside Man (Limited Series), 4k, –, 5.1
- Island of the Sea Wolves (1 Season), 4k, –, 5.1
- Killer Sally (Limited Series), 4k, –, 5.1
- Seinfeld (9 Seasons), 4k, –, 5.1
- The Crown (5 Seasons), 4k, HDR, 5.1
- The Empress (1 Season) [German], 4l, –, 5.1
- The Imperfects (1 Season), 4k, HDR, 5.1
- The Midnight Club (1 Season), 4k, –, 5.1
- The Umbrella Academy (3 Seasons), 4k, HDR, 5.1
- The Watcher (1 Season), 4k, –, 5.1
- Unsolved Mysteries (3 Volumes), 4k, HDR, Atmos
- Vatican Girl (Limited Series), 4k, –, 5.1
- Warrior Nun (2 Seasons), 4k, HDR, Atmos
