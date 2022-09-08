Home4k Blu-rayCriterion's 1st Pixar Title Is Wall•E & Will Feature Dolby Vision &...
Criterion’s 1st Pixar Title Is Wall•E & Will Feature Dolby Vision & HDR10+

By Jeff Chabot
Wall•E (2008) 3-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray combo

The Criterion Collection has announced its first collaboration with Disney’s Pixar Animation Studios will result in the 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray release of Wall•E (2008). The 3-disc edition with one 4k Blu-ray and two Blu-rays arrives on November 22, 2022.

This is not the first time Wall•E has been available in 4k, as a 2-disc edition from Disney/Buena Vista released in March of 2020. However, this new presentation of the film was put together from a 4k master approved by director Andrew Stanton and now features Dolby Vision and HDR10+ (the Disney/Buena Vista edition only offered HDR10).

The soundtrack (as with the 2020 edition) offers Dolby Atmos object-based audio, as well as alternate 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio and stereo soundtracks.

In addition, new bonus features include WALL•E”: A to Z, a program featuring Stanton and coscreenwriter Jim Reardon and programs on Stanton’s cinematic influences and production designer Ralph Eggleston’s color scripts.

Wall•E 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray combo edition from The Criterion Collection carries an SRP of $49.95, now priced $39.95 at Criterion.com. (Coming Soon on Amazon.)

DIRECTOR-APPROVED 4K UHD + BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES

  • 4K digital master, approved by director Andrew Stanton, with Dolby Atmos soundtrack
  • One 4K UHD disc of the film, presented in both Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, and two Blu-rays with the film and special features
  • Alternate 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio and stereo soundtracks
  • Two audio commentaries: one featuring Stanton and the other, character supervisor Bill Wise, coproducer Lindsey Collins, story artist Derek Thompson, and lead animator Angus MacLane
  • New programs on Stanton’s cinematic influences and production designer Ralph Eggleston’s color scripts
  • Tour of the Pixar Living Archive with Stanton
  • Behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film, including segments from early animation reels
  • The Pixar Story (2007), a documentary by Leslie Iwerks
  • More than a dozen documentaries exploring the film’s production and robots
  • Anatomy of a Scene: The Plant, a masterclass with Stanton
  • “WALL•E”: A to Z, a new program featuring Stanton and coscreenwriter Jim Reardon
  • Deleted scenes featuring commentary by Stanton
  • A Story (1987), a student film by Stanton
  • BURN•E (2008), a short film by MacLane
  • Trailers
  • English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • English descriptive audio
  • PLUS: An essay by author Sam Wasson; selections from Stanton’s sketchbooks, script notes, and drawings; and artwork from the WALL•E team
