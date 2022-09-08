Criterion’s 1st Pixar Title Is Wall•E & Will Feature Dolby Vision & HDR10+

Wall•E (2008) 3-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray combo

The Criterion Collection has announced its first collaboration with Disney’s Pixar Animation Studios will result in the 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray release of Wall•E (2008). The 3-disc edition with one 4k Blu-ray and two Blu-rays arrives on November 22, 2022.

This is not the first time Wall•E has been available in 4k, as a 2-disc edition from Disney/Buena Vista released in March of 2020. However, this new presentation of the film was put together from a 4k master approved by director Andrew Stanton and now features Dolby Vision and HDR10+ (the Disney/Buena Vista edition only offered HDR10).

The soundtrack (as with the 2020 edition) offers Dolby Atmos object-based audio, as well as alternate 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio and stereo soundtracks.

In addition, new bonus features include WALL•E”: A to Z, a program featuring Stanton and coscreenwriter Jim Reardon and programs on Stanton’s cinematic influences and production designer Ralph Eggleston’s color scripts.

Wall•E 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray combo edition from The Criterion Collection carries an SRP of $49.95, now priced $39.95 at Criterion.com. (Coming Soon on Amazon.)

DIRECTOR-APPROVED 4K UHD + BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES