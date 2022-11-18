Malcolm X celebrates 30 years with a 4k remaster on Ultra HD Blu-ray

Malcolm X (1992) 4k Blu-ray 3-disc edition Buy on Amazon

Spike Lee’s Malcolm X (1992) will 30 years since premiering in theaters with a newly remastered 4k presentation on Ultra HD Blu-ray releasing November 22, 2022. The 3-disc edition from The Criterion Collection includes both a 4k Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray disc with the remastered feature film, along with a second Blu-ray disc that contains bonus materials.

On 4k Blu-ray, Malcolm X is presented in 2160p at 1.85:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision HDR. The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1.

Bonus features include audio commentary from 2005, new conversations and interviews, a program about the making of the film, a feature-length documentary, deleted scenes, and more.

Malcolm X 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray 3-Disc edition is priced $24.99 (List: $49.99) on Amazon. A 2-disc Blu-ray edition is available for $19.99 (List: $39.95).

Special Features