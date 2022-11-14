Three Thousand Years of Longing release dates on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital & Rental

Three Thousand Years of Longing 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

George Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing (2022) starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton is releasing to home media formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD on Nov. 15 and Digital on Nov. 4, 2022. In addition, the film will be available to rent on Nov. 15.

On 4k Blu-ray and Digital 4k, Three Thousand Years of Longing is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio.

Bonus features include:

A New Cinematic Odyssey

The Djinn and the Genious

Conjuring the Djinn

Empires and Epochs

George and Junkie XL

Trailer

The combo editions of Three Thousand Years of Longing from Warner Home Video include a second disc (Blu-ray or DVD) and a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

On disc Three Thousand Years of Longing is priced $24.99 (4k Blu-ray) and $22.96 (Blu-ray). The digital purchase of Three Thousand Years of Longing is priced $19.99.

Description: Dr. Alithea Binnie (Tilda Swinton) is an academic…a creature of reason. While in Istanbul, she happens to encounter a Djinn (Idris Elba) who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom. At first, she doubts that he is real and she knows all the cautionary tales of wishes gone wrong. But the Djinn pleads his case, and eventually she is beguiled and makes a wish that surprises them both!

Three Thousand Years of Longing Blu-ray