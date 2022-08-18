Spike Lee’s Malcolm X restored in 4k

Spike Lee’s 2x Oscar-nominated Malcolm X (1992) has been restored in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 3-disc edition from The Criterion Collection arrives on November 22nd, 2022 and includes one 4k Blu-ray (with feature film) and two Blu-rays (with feature film and bonus materials).

On 4k Blu-ray, Malcolm X is presented in 2160p at 1.85:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision HDR. The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1.

Bonus features include audio commentary from 2005, new conversations and interviews, a program about the making of the film, a feature-length documentary, deleted scenes, and more.

Malcolm X 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray 3-Disc edition has an MSRP of $49.99 US.

Special Features