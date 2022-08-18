Spike Lee’s Malcolm X restored in 4k

Spike Lee’s 2x Oscar-nominated Malcolm X (1992) has been restored in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 3-disc edition from The Criterion Collection arrives on November 22nd, 2022 and includes one 4k Blu-ray (with feature film) and two Blu-rays (with feature film and bonus materials).
On 4k Blu-ray, Malcolm X is presented in 2160p at 1.85:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision HDR. The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1.
Bonus features include audio commentary from 2005, new conversations and interviews, a program about the making of the film, a feature-length documentary, deleted scenes, and more.
Malcolm X 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray 3-Disc edition has an MSRP of $49.99 US. Order on Amazon
Special Features
- New 4K digital restoration, supervised by cinematographer Ernest Dickerson, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack
- One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and two Blu-rays with the film and special features
- Audio commentary from 2005 featuring director Spike Lee, Dickerson, editor Barry Alexander Brown, and costume designer Ruth E. Carter
- New conversation between Lee and journalist and screenwriter Barry Michael Cooper
- New interviews with actor Delroy Lindo and composer Terence Blanchard
- Program about the making of the film, featuring Lee, Dickerson, Brown, Blanchard, Carter, filmmaker Martin Scorsese, actor Ossie Davis, Reverend Al Sharpton, former Warner Bros. executive Lucy Fisher, producers Preston Holmes and Jon Kilik, production designer Wynn Thomas, casting director Robi Reed, and Malcolm X’s daughter Ilyasah Shabazz
- Malcolm X (1972), a feature-length documentary produced by Marvin Worth and Arnold Perl and directed by Perl, narrated by actor James Earl Jones
- Deleted scenes with introductions by Lee
- Trailer
- English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- PLUS: An essay by Cooper, excerpts from Lee’s 1992 book By Any Means Necessary: The Trials and Tribulations of the Making of “Malcolm X” . . ., and Davis’s eulogy for Malcolm X
- New cover by Eric Skillman