Deal Alert: SVS SB-2000 PRO 12″ Subwoofer Early Black Friday Sale

Here’s a great deal on a quality subwoofer from SVS! Right now, as part of early Black Friday deals, Best Buy is selling the 12″ SB-2000 PRO subwoofer with 550 watts of continuous power for just $799.99. That’s $100 off the list price of $899.99, and a rare occasion for quality home theater speakers to be discounted.

Want more power and a bigger driver? Best Buy also has the 800W SVS SB-3000 on sale for $999.99. That’s a savings of $100 off the list price of $1,099.99. Again, we don’t often see quality home theater audio equipment on sale so grab it while it lasts!

Jump over to Best Buy to see more details on the SVS SB-200 PRO and other speakers on sale.

