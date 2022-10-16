DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Series releasing on Blu-ray & DVD

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Series on Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Series is releasing on Blu-ray Disc and DVD on October 18th, 2022.

The complete series has been packaged in a 19-disc Blu-ray boxed set and a 24-disc DVD boxed set from Warner Bros. Each collection includes all 110 original broadcast episodes, and over 7 hours of exclusive features.

Bonus Features

[email protected] Cast Panel Season 7 Highlights

Captain at the Helm: DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 100th Episode

Unaired Scenes

Gag Reels

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Series is priced $129.99 (Blu-ray) and $112.99 (DVD).