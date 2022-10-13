Bodies Bodies Bodies Release Dates on Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

Bodies Bodies Bodies Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Buy on Amazon

A24’s Bodies Bodies Bodies will release first in Digital formats on Sept. 27, 2022, followed by Blu-ray and DVD on Oct. 18, 2022. The film is only available in 4k in digital formats at this point, but we may see a 4k Blu-ray release from Lionsgate at some point in the future.

On Blu-ray Disc, the film is presented in 1080p (Full HD) at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. The audio is provided in English Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 with subtitles in English SDH and Spanish.

Bodies Bodies Bodies is priced $19.99 in Digital SD/HD/UHD, $19.99 (List: $ $39.99) on Blu-ray), and $17.96 (List: $29.96) on DVD. Buy on Amazon

Synopsis: When a group of rich 20-somethings get stuck at a remote family mansion during a hurricane, a party game ends with a dead body on the ground and fingers pointed everywhere. As they try to find the killer among them, fake friends and real enemies have to learn who to trust–and how to survive–in this fresh and funny Gen-Z meltdown starring Pete Davidson, Amandla Stenberg, and Maria Bakalova.