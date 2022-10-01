Deal Alert: Top Gun: Maverick Digital 4k/HDR Movie Is Only $14.99

Top Gun: Maverick (2022) Digital 4k/HD Buy on Amazon

Top Gun: Maverick was the blockbuster movie of last summer and since releasing at home has been dropping from the initial “home premiere” price of $29.99. When the film was released to digital in late August it cost $19.99 (in Digital SD, HD, or 4k UHD). Now, Top Gun: Maverick is on sale for $14.99 on Amazon, Apple TV, and Vudu among other services.

The Digital 4k version of the movie features Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio with select digital retailers. And, the digital purchase (with select retailers) includes bonus materials including the extended version of “James Corden’s Top Gun Training” video.

Don’t forget, however, that Top Gun: Maverick arrives in several disc editions on November 1st including a 2-Movie Collection and Superfan Limited Edition SteelBook.

Bonus features add up to over 110 minutes of content including “A Love Letter to Aviation,” “Cleared For Take Off,” “Breaking New Ground – Filming Top Gun: Maverick,” “Forging The Darkstar,” “Masterclass with Tom Cruise – Cannes Film Festival,” and music videos “Hold My Hand” (Lady Gaga)” and “I Ain’t Worried” – (OneRepublic).” The teaser trailer for “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Teaser Trailer” is also included. An additional bonus, an extended version of “James Corden’s Top Gun Training with Tom Cruise,” appears to only be available in digital formats (not disc).