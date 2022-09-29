Amazon’s Fire TV Cube (3rd-Gen) New Features, Specs & Design

Amazon Fire TV Cube 3rd Generation (Release Date Oct. 25, 2022) Buy on Amazon

Amazon introduced its latest version of the Fire TV Cube which arrives on October 25, 2022 – 3 years after the 2nd generation hit stores in 2019.

The new Fire TV Cube improves performance with an Octa-core processor (4x 2.2GHz 4x 2.0GHz) that is said to be 2x as powerful as the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. The previous model ran on a Hexa-core processor (Quad-core at up to 2.2GHz).

Surprisingly, the new Cube has not improved memory, storage, or graphic processing, with 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, and 800MHz GPU, respectively.

One of the most notable upgrades is in Ethernet and Wi-Fi connectivity, with support for Category 6e that can exceed 1000 BASE-TX data transmission (the first streaming media player to do so). However, most home networks currently don’t support the 6Ghz band so it may be a moot point for now. You would need a router such as the eero Pro 6e to utilize. Out-of-the-box Bluetooth support has also updated to 5.2 + LE.

The biggest difference, visually, is the new Fire TV Cube has a mesh outside giving it the appearance of a speaker (which it is!). Like previous models, the Fire TV Cube offers hands-free Alexa with a built-in microphone that can control compatible TVs, soundbars, and receivers.

The new Fire TV Cube is also a bit heavier (17.9 oz vs. 16.4 oz) but slightly smaller by just millimeters at 86 mm x 86 mm x 77 mm.

The 3rd-gen Fire TV Cube is pricier though. While the 1st-generation and 2nd-generation models both released at $119, the 3rd-generation Fire TV Cube hits stores with a list price of $139 – $20 more than previous models.

Fire TV Cube 3rd-Gen Features