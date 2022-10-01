‘Blonde’ streams in 4k, Dolby Vision HDR & Atmos on Netflix

Blonde (2022) starring Ana de Armas

New Netflix Original Film Blonde starring Ana de Armas premiered on September 28, 2022 in the US and multiple countries worldwide. The 2-hour and 47-minute movie streams in 4k and Dolby Vision for subscribers with the premium plan. Blonde also delivers Dolby Atmos sound on audio systems that support the object-based format, allowing a more immersive experience that includes signals sent overhead.

In 4k, Blonde is presented in 3840 x 2160 resolution, although much of the film is presented in a square aspect ratio where black mattes appear on the left and right. Film specs indicate 1.00:1, 1.37:1, 1.85:1, 2.39:1 aspect ratios. Refresh rate is 24fps.

The imagery is a mix of black and white and color, and with Dolby Vision HDR your screen can expand the color depth to 10-bits. HDR TVs and screens that don’t support Dolby Vision should convert the data to HDR10 (Samsung is the largest producer of HDR10-supporting TVs). The image is very sharp, albeit with a vintage postcard look reminiscent of the time period when

Netflix streams Blonde at around 18.5Mbps, with an indicated peak bitrate of around 27.5Mbps. The audio streams in 48Hz with 16 channels at about 450kbps.

Streaming rates were measured on an Apple TV 4k with 1Gbps internet service.