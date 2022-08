Good Witch: The Complete Series 14-Disc Blu-ray Collection Buy on Amazon

Hallmark Channel’s Good Witch will release in a 14-disc Complete Series Blu-ray collection on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

The boxed set from Cinedigm contains all episodes from the 7 seasons that ran from 2015 to 2021 on Hallmark Channel.

Good Witch was created by Craig Pryce and Sue Tenney as a Hallmark Channel Original Series.

Good Witch: The Complete Series on Blu-ray is list priced $104.99