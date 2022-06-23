1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story Dated For Release On Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD

1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story will release on Blu-ray Disc and DVD on August 30, 2022. The series is currently available with a Paramount+ subscription and is expected to release for digital purchase at least two weeks earlier than disc.

The 3-disc Blu-ray edition from Paramount Home Media includes over two hours of special features with disc and digital purchase exclusives “The Journey of 1883” and “Creating the Pioneer Spirit,” as well as a behind-the-scenes special, behind-the-scenes special, and behind-the-story extras for all ten episodes.

1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story is priced $33.99 (Blu-ray) and $25.99 (DVD).

Special Features

A Land of Peril & Wonder: The Journey of 1883 (exclusive to DVD, Blu-ray & Digital)

From Cast to Cowboys: Creating the Pioneer Spirit (exclusive to DVD, Blu-ray & Digital)

1883: The Road West – Behind-the-Scenes Special

Inside 1883

Behind-the-Story for all 10 episodes



