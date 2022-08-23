Disney+ Removes Avatar (2009) From Streaming Service

If you thought you might refresh your Avatar knowledge before the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water this coming December, think again. Disney removed the movie from its streaming service Disney+ hoping to drive moviegoers to see limited runs of the 2009 James Cameron film in theaters starting Sept. 23.

For the re-release, the movie has been newly restored in 4k Ultra HD with High Dynamic Range, hopefully with an audio upgrade as well. This also means we can expect a 4k Blu-ray release sometime this fall gearing up for the sequel.

And, maybe when Avatar returns to Disney+ the streaming quality will be available in 4k Ultra HD with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos. The movie has been streaming on the service since 2019 but only in HD with Dolby 5.1.

Sources told Variety that Avatar will return to Disney+ sometime before Dec. 16 when ‘The Way of the Water” hits theaters.