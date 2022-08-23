Home4kDisney+ Removes Avatar (2009) From Streaming Service
4kStreamingDisney+Movie & TV NewsMovie NewsNews

Disney+ Removes Avatar (2009) From Streaming Service

By contributor
0

If you thought you might refresh your Avatar knowledge before the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water this coming December, think again. Disney removed the movie from its streaming service Disney+ hoping to drive moviegoers to see limited runs of the 2009 James Cameron film in theaters starting Sept. 23.

For the re-release, the movie has been newly restored in 4k Ultra HD with High Dynamic Range, hopefully with an audio upgrade as well. This also means we can expect a 4k Blu-ray release sometime this fall gearing up for the sequel.

And, maybe when Avatar returns to Disney+ the streaming quality will be available in 4k Ultra HD with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos. The movie has been streaming on the service since 2019 but only in HD with Dolby 5.1.

Sources told Variety that Avatar will return to Disney+ sometime before Dec. 16 when ‘The Way of the Water” hits theaters.

Previous articleNew Blu-ray & Digital Releases: Top Gun: Maverick, My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission & more!
Next articleStar Trek: The Original Motion Picture 6-Movie Collection Includes 2 Films Making Their 4k Debut
contributor
HD Report frequently features articles written by guest contributors who are experts in the industry. Our publication is listed in Google News as well as other tech and entertainment forums. If you would like to write a news article, review, or editorial please contact us.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Blu-rays!

4k TV Deals

Ring HD Security Camera

- Advertisment -

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2022 HD Report All Rights Reserved