Reservoir Dogs (1992) Will Finally Get A 4k Blu-ray Release

Another Quentin Tarantino movie is finally arriving on 4k Blu-ray. Reservoir Dogs (1992) starring Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, and Steve Buscemi is dated for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray on November 15, 2022.

The 2-disc combo edition from Lionsgate will include a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy.

Disc details, package art, and specs coming soon.

Reservoir Dogs on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray is priced $22.99 on Amazon.

Reservoir-Dogs-1992-poster
