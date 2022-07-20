HBO Releases Official Trailer for Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon



HBO has released the official trailer for the Game of Thrones spin-off series House of the Dragon premiering on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, August 21, 2022.

The 2-minute, 30-second video is available to stream and download (Premium subscribers) in up to 1080 (HD) resolution.

The new original series from HBO and 1:26 Pictures tells the story of the House Targaryen 200 years before the events of HBO’s Game of Thrones series that lasted eight seasons.

House of the Dragon was created by Ryan J. Condal and George R.R. Martin and stars Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, and Emma D’Arcy.

The ten episode season will premiere weekly on HBO and HBO Max, starting on Sunday, August 21 and presumably ending nine weeks later on October 23, 2022.