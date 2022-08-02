Home4kElvis Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Release Dates Confirmed
Elvis Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Release Dates Confirmed

Elvis 4k Blu-ray
Elvis (2022) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

We’ve got confirmation of the release of Elvis (2022) on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital. The film will first arrive in digital formats on Aug. 9th, followed by disc formats on Sept. 13th, 2022.

On 4k Blu-ray and digital the film will be available in 4k UHD with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio (also on the Blu-ray Disc). The 4k disc will also support HDR10+ (the update to HDR10 that allows more dynamic use of the spec).

Elvis (2022) is priced $24.99 (Digital), $24.99 (Blu-ray), $29.99 (4k Blu-ray), and $19.99 (DVD) on Amazon.

