Early Prime Day Deals On 4k TVs & Fire TV Streaming Players

Prime Day always brings some unbelievable deals on home entertainment electronics. This year is no different. From July 12 – 13 there will be thousands of products marked down from the regular and list prices. And, some of the best deals can be found in home entertainment electronics. Here are a few early Prime Day deals that should get your attention.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

Right now the Fire TV Stick Remote with Alexa Voice is only $16.99! That amounts to $23 (58%) off the list price of $39.99. The Fire TV Stick supports HD formats and is 50% more powerful than the 2nd generation model. Buy on Amazon

Fire TV Cube with Alexa Voice Remote

Want 4k streaming? The Fire TV Cube with Alexa and Alexa Voice Remote is only $59.99 – a savings of $60 (half off) the list price of $119.99. The Fire TV Cube supports Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and immersive Dolby Atmos audio. Buy on Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 50″ 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV

This 50″ Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR is only $259.99! That’s a savings of $210 off the list price of $469.99. Amazon also has 43″ and 55″ versions of this TV. And, free shipping is included. Buy on Amazon