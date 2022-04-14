Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom dated for Ultra HD 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Edition

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> The prequel to Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) will release to a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook on July 12 from Paramount.

This is the first time ‘Tempe of Doom’ has been made available on 4k Blu-ray in a single-movie edition, as the film was released as part of last year’s 4-Movie Indiana Jones Collection (read a review).

On 4k Blu-ray, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10 color and Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 surround sound.

The Limited Edition Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom 4K UHD Steelbook includes a Digital Copy and Exclusive Mini Poster, as well as artwork on the reverse and inside of the SteelBook case.

The 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Limited Edition of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom has an MSRP of $30.99.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom on 4k Blu-ray follows the release of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark also in a Limited SteelBook Edition.