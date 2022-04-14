Home4kIndiana Jones and the Temple of Doom dated for Ultra HD 4k...
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom dated for Ultra HD 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Edition

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom Limited-Edition Steelbook
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Limited Edition Order on Amazon

The prequel to Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) will release to a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook on July 12 from Paramount.

This is the first time ‘Tempe of Doom’ has been made available on 4k Blu-ray in a single-movie edition, as the film was released as part of last year’s 4-Movie Indiana Jones Collection (read a review).

On 4k Blu-ray, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10 color and Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 surround sound.

The Limited Edition Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom 4K UHD Steelbook includes a Digital Copy and Exclusive Mini Poster, as well as artwork on the reverse and inside of the SteelBook case.

The 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Limited Edition of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom has an MSRP of $30.99.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom on 4k Blu-ray follows the release of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark also in a Limited SteelBook Edition.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom Limited-Edition Steelbook open

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom Limited-Edition Steelbook back

