Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Released To Digital. Here’s Where To Buy.

doctor-strange-multiverse-of-madness-poster.jpg copyMarvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been released in digital formats including HD (1080p) and 4k UHD (2160p). The digital purchase arrives about a month ahead of Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD formats on July 26. Here’s where to buy Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and what bonus features are available.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Digital

Amazon Prime Video – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD)*
Apple TV/iTunes – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD)*
Google Play/YouTube – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD)
Microsoft Video – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD)*
Movies Anywhere (directs customers to most services listed here)
Vudu – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD)*
* includes bonus materials.

Bonus Material

Bonus material may include audio commentary, deleted scenes, featurettes, gag reel, and making-of production “Constructing the Multiverse” with the cast and crew.

  • Audio Commentary [2 h 6 min]
  • Constructing the Multiverse [11 min]
  • Introducing America Chavez [3 min]
  • Method to the Madness [5 min]
  • Deleted Scenes [3 min]
  • Bloopers & Gag Reel [2 min]

Also, see Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray editions!

