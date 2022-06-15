Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 4k Blu-ray Exclusive Editions Detailed

Disney’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will release to 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 26, 2022. Along with the standard Ultra HD Blu-ray editions Best Buy, Target, and Walmart have listed their own exclusive versions.

On 4k Blu-ray, the movie is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision and HDR10. The audio is provided in Dolby Atmos while the Blu-ray offers DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1. Subtitles are available in English SDH, Spanish, and French.

The standard Cinematic Universe Edition of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on 4k Blu-ray is list-priced $39.99 (pictured above) and includes plenty of bonus materials (listed below). Buy on Amazon

Best Buy SteelBook

Best Buy’s 2-disc 4k Blu-ray combo is packaged in a SteelBook case with exclusive artwork. Price: $34.99 Purchase at Best Buy

Target Exclusive

Target is selling 2-disc 4k Blu-ray combo edition of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in exclusive packaging with two limited edition prints. Price: $34.99 Purchase at Target

Walmart Exclusive

Walmart has an exclusive 2-disc edition of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in a 4k Blu-ray combo that includes a Marvel Studios Limited Edition Enamel Pin. Price: $34.96 Purchase at Walmart

Bonus Features

Audio commentary by Sam Raimi, Richie Palmer, and Michael Waldron

Featurettes Method to the Madness – Join various crew members and Marvel employees in interviews as they discuss their love of Sam Raimi and all the details of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that make it quintessentially Raimi. Introducing America Chavez – In this short and fun profile piece, we’ll learn about America’s humble beginnings in the comics. We’ll meet Xochitl Gomez and discuss the complications her character’s unique power presents for the future of the MCU. Constructing the Multiverse – Writing a feature film for Marvel is no easy task. In this playful yet informative featurette, we’ll dive into the challenges that writer Michael Waldron faced in creating the twisting and turning story of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Bloopers Gag Reel – Take a look at some of the fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Deleted Scenes A Great Team – A journalist questions Doctor Strange’s integrity. Pizza Poppa – Bruce is relieved when Doctor Strange’s spell ends. It’s Not Permanent – Bruce tries to accuse Doctor Strange of being an imposter.



Blu-ray Disc





