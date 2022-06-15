HomeBlu-ray DiscDoctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 4k Blu-ray Exclusive Editions Detailed
Blu-ray DiscNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 4k Blu-ray Exclusive Editions Detailed

By hdreport
0
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 4k Blu-ray
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Disney’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will release to 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 26, 2022. Along with the standard Ultra HD Blu-ray editions Best Buy, Target, and Walmart have listed their own exclusive versions.

On 4k Blu-ray, the movie is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision and HDR10. The audio is provided in Dolby Atmos while the Blu-ray offers DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1. Subtitles are available in English SDH, Spanish, and French.

The standard Cinematic Universe Edition of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on 4k Blu-ray is list-priced $39.99 (pictured above) and includes plenty of bonus materials (listed below). Buy on Amazon

Best Buy SteelBook

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 4k Blu-ray Best Buy SteelBook open
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 4k Blu-ray Best Buy SteelBook

Best Buy’s 2-disc 4k Blu-ray combo is packaged in a SteelBook case with exclusive artwork. Price: $34.99 Purchase at Best Buy

Target Exclusive

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 4k Blu-ray Target Exclusive
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 4k Blu-ray Target Exclusive

Target is selling 2-disc 4k Blu-ray combo edition of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in exclusive packaging with two limited edition prints. Price: $34.99 Purchase at Target

Walmart Exclusive

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 4k Blu-ray Walmart 1280px
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 4k Blu-ray Walmart Exclusive

Walmart has an exclusive 2-disc edition of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in a 4k Blu-ray combo that includes a Marvel Studios Limited Edition Enamel Pin. Price: $34.96 Purchase at Walmart

Bonus Features

  • Audio commentary by Sam Raimi, Richie Palmer, and Michael Waldron
  • Featurettes
    • Method to the Madness – Join various crew members and Marvel employees in interviews as they discuss their love of Sam Raimi and all the details of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that make it quintessentially Raimi.
    • Introducing America Chavez – In this short and fun profile piece, we’ll learn about America’s humble beginnings in the comics. We’ll meet Xochitl Gomez and discuss the complications her character’s unique power presents for the future of the MCU.
    • Constructing the Multiverse – Writing a feature film for Marvel is no easy task. In this playful yet informative featurette, we’ll dive into the challenges that writer Michael Waldron faced in creating the twisting and turning story of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
  • Bloopers
    • Gag Reel – Take a look at some of the fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
  • Deleted Scenes
    • A Great Team – A journalist questions Doctor Strange’s integrity.
    • Pizza Poppa – Bruce is relieved when Doctor Strange’s spell ends.
    • It’s Not Permanent – Bruce tries to accuse Doctor Strange of being an imposter.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 4k Blu-ray back
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 4k Blu-ray Reverse

Blu-ray Disc

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Blu-ray
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Blu-ray back



Previous articleJurassic World Dominion Will Release In 4k Blu-ray & 4k SteelBook Combo Editions
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Blu-rays!

4k TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2022 HD Report All Rights Reserved