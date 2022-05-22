New Blu-ray Releases: The Batman, Patriot Games, X, Wild Things, & more!

The juggernaut in new disc releases this week is Matt Reeves’ The Batman starring Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, and Jeffrey Wright. The film is available in several Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray editions including retailer exclusives, and each combo edition from Warner Bros. includes a second disc and digital copy. The Batman is also available in Blu-ray product bundles with a Wingsuit Batman figure and remote control Batmobile.
Specifically on 4k Blu-ray this week 1992 thriller Patriot Games hits stores in a 30th Anniversary Edition from Paramount, The Sum of All Fears (2002) releases to a 20th Anniversary Edition also from Paramount, Wild Things has been restored in 4k (theatrical and unrated cuts) by Sony and packaged in a Limited Edition by Arrow Video, and Candyman (1992) has been remastered and packaged in a combo edition from Shout! Factory.
On Blu-ray Disc you can pick up Mississippi Masala (1991) restored in 4k from The Criterion Collection, Robocop: The Complete Series with 22 episodes (21 + 1 pilot) for the first time in HD, The Sinner: The Complete Series, and slash horror film X from A24/Lionsgate. See the list below of new releases with links to Amazon.
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, May 24, 2022
4k Blu-ray
- Candyman (1992) – Collector’s Edition NEW
- Lifeforce (1984) – Collector’s Edition NEW
- Malignant (2020) NEW
- Patriot Games (1992) – 30th Anniversary NEW
- Passengers (2016) – 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital NEW
- The Batman (2022) [3-Disc Edition] NEW
- The Batman (2022) – Best Buy 4k SteelBook NEW
- The Batman (2022) – Walmart Exclusive NEW
- The Sum of All Fears (2002) NEW
- Wild Things (1998) – Unrated + Theatrical, Limited Edition NEW
Blu-ray
- Agent Game (2022) NEW
- Mississippi Masala (1991) NEW
- One-Armed Boxer (1971) – Special Edition NEW
- Ray Donovan: The Movie (2022) NEW
- Robocop: The Complete Series NEW
- Studio 666 (2022) NEW
- The Batman (2022) [3-Disc Edition] NEW
- The Batman (2022) – 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Combo Best Buy SteelBook NEW
- The Sinner: The Complete Series NEW
- Trekkies (1997) NEW
- Wild Things (1998) – Unrated + Theatrical, Limited Edition NEW
- Umma (2022) NEW
- X (2022) NEW
Here’s a link to all new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases this week available on at Amazon.