New Blu-ray Releases: The Batman, Patriot Games, X, Wild Things, & more!

The juggernaut in new disc releases this week is Matt Reeves’ The Batman starring Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, and Jeffrey Wright. The film is available in several Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray editions including retailer exclusives, and each combo edition from Warner Bros. includes a second disc and digital copy. The Batman is also available in Blu-ray product bundles with a Wingsuit Batman figure and remote control Batmobile.

Specifically on 4k Blu-ray this week 1992 thriller Patriot Games hits stores in a 30th Anniversary Edition from Paramount, The Sum of All Fears (2002) releases to a 20th Anniversary Edition also from Paramount, Wild Things has been restored in 4k (theatrical and unrated cuts) by Sony and packaged in a Limited Edition by Arrow Video, and Candyman (1992) has been remastered and packaged in a combo edition from Shout! Factory.

On Blu-ray Disc you can pick up Mississippi Masala (1991) restored in 4k from The Criterion Collection, Robocop: The Complete Series with 22 episodes (21 + 1 pilot) for the first time in HD, The Sinner: The Complete Series, and slash horror film X from A24/Lionsgate. See the list below of new releases with links to Amazon.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, May 24, 2022

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

