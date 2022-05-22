Slasher/horror film X releasing on Blu-ray & DVD

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> A24’s slasher film X is slated to release on Blu-ray Disc and DVD on May 24, 2022. The 2-disc Blu-ray edition from Lionsgate includes a BD, DVD, and code to redeem a Digital Copy.

X on Blu-ray Disc is presented in 1080p at 1.90:1 aspect ratio. The audio is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 channel. Subtitles are provided in English SDH and Spanish.

X on Blu-ray is priced $19.96 (List: $39.99) and DVD $19.99 (List: $29.96) on Amazon.

Synopsis: In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast find themselves fighting for their lives.