The Newest 4k, Dolby Vision HDR, & Atmos Series On Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has been churning out some great content since launching late 2019, and most of it streams in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio.

Recent additions since our last update include the first seasons of Roar, The Essex Serpent, The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey, and Now & Then, as well as the second season of Greatness Code.

Coming soon to Apple TV+ is Season 1 of Prehistoric Planet (May 23), Season 2 of Physical (June 3), and Season For All Mankind (June 10).

New 4k, HDR & Dolby Atmos on Apple TV+, May 2022