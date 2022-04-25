Home4kNew 4k Blu-rays From The Criterion Collection Arriving In July
4kBlu-ray DiscNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

New 4k Blu-rays From The Criterion Collection Arriving In July

By Jeff Chabot
0

Criterion Collection 4k Blu-rays July 2022The Criterion Collection has announced new disc releases for July and four of those titles will be offered in 4k editions (as well as 1080p Blu-ray) including Devil in a Blue Dress (1995), Okja (2017), Raging Bull (1980), and The Virgin Suicides (1999).

Summertime (1955) and Drive My Car (2021) will release only on 1080p Blu-ray Disc, the former of which was derived from a new 4k restoration.

Each of the new 4k Blu-rays from Criterion keeps the same box art as previously-released Blu-ray (and in some cases DVD) editions and includes a second Blu-ray Disc with the remastered feature film and bonus features.

The Criterion Collection now boasts at least 16 titles on 4k Blu-ray after debuting David Lynch’s Mulholland Dr. last November 2021. The distributor’s first Blu-ray (HD 1080p) discs arrived in 2008.

Here are The Criterion Collection July 2022 Blu-ray/4k Blu-ray release dates.

July 5

  • Okja (2017) 4K Blu-ray & Blu-ray
  • The Virgin Suicides (1999) 4K Blu-ray

July 12

  • Raging Bull (1980) 4K Blu-ray & Blu-ray
  • Summertime (1955)

July 19

  • Drive My Car (2021)
  • Devil in a Blue Dress (1995) 4K Blu-ray & Blu-ray
  • Raging Bull (1980) 4K Blu-ray

List of 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Movies & Shows

Previous articleThe Sony HT-G700 Soundbar w/Subwoofer, Dolby Atmos & DTS:X is now $498
Next articleThe Virgin Suicides Restored For Ultra HD 4k Blu-ray Edition
Jeff Chabothttps://hd-report.com
Jeff has a background in photography, video and television production. He writes about technology, broadcasting, home theater, and digital entertainment.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Blu-rays!

4k TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2022 HD Report All Rights Reserved