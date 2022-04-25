New 4k Blu-rays From The Criterion Collection Arriving In July

The Criterion Collection has announced new disc releases for July and four of those titles will be offered in 4k editions (as well as 1080p Blu-ray) including Devil in a Blue Dress (1995), Okja (2017), Raging Bull (1980), and The Virgin Suicides (1999).

Summertime (1955) and Drive My Car (2021) will release only on 1080p Blu-ray Disc, the former of which was derived from a new 4k restoration.

Each of the new 4k Blu-rays from Criterion keeps the same box art as previously-released Blu-ray (and in some cases DVD) editions and includes a second Blu-ray Disc with the remastered feature film and bonus features.

The Criterion Collection now boasts at least 16 titles on 4k Blu-ray after debuting David Lynch’s Mulholland Dr. last November 2021. The distributor’s first Blu-ray (HD 1080p) discs arrived in 2008.

Here are The Criterion Collection July 2022 Blu-ray/4k Blu-ray release dates.

July 5

Okja (2017) 4K Blu-ray & Blu-ray

The Virgin Suicides (1999) 4K Blu-ray

July 12

Raging Bull (1980) 4K Blu-ray & Blu-ray

Summertime (1955)

July 19