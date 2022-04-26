Devil in a Blue Dress starring Denzel Washington restored in 4k

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995) starring Denzel Washington, Tom Sizemore, Jennifer Beals, and Don Cheadle has been digitally restored in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray and a new 1080p Blu-ray edition.
The single-disc 4k Blu-ray edition from The Criterion Collection presents the film in 4k (2160p) with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround sound.
Bonus materials include new conversations with cast and crew along with legacy content such as a Don Cheadle screentest, an essay by critic Julian Kimble, and audio commentary from director Carl Franklin.
Devil in a Blue Dress on 4k Blu-ray has an MSRP of $49.99 and on Blu-ray $39.99.
DIRECTOR-APPROVED BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES
- New 4K digital restoration, approved by director Carl Franklin, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack
- Audio commentary featuring Franklin
- New conversation between Franklin and actor Don Cheadle
- New conversation between Walter Mosley, author of the novel on which the film is based, and novelist Attica Locke
- On-stage conversation between Franklin and film historian Eddie Muller, recorded at the 2018 Noir City Film Festival in Chicago
- Screen test for Cheadle
- Trailer
- English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- PLUS: An essay by critic Julian Kimble
Synopsis” The bone-deep disillusionment of postwar film noir becomes a powerful vehicle to explore America’s racial injustices in Carl Franklin’s richly atmospheric Devil in a Blue Dress, an adaptation of the hard-boiled novel by Walter Mosley. Denzel Washington has charisma to burn as the jobless ex-GI Easy Rawlins, who sees a chance to make some quick cash when he’s recruited to find the missing lover (Jennifer Beals) of a wealthy mayoral candidate in late-1940s Los Angeles—only to find himself embroiled in murder, political intrigue, and a scandal that crosses the treacherous color lines of a segregated society. Featuring breakout work by Don Cheadle as Rawlins’s cheerfully trigger-happy sidekick, this stylish mystery both channels and subverts classic noir tropes as it exposes the bitter racial realities underlying the American dream.