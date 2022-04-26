Home4kDevil in a Blue Dress starring Denzel Washington restored in 4k
4kBlu-ray DiscNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

Devil in a Blue Dress starring Denzel Washington restored in 4k

By hdreport
0

Devil in a Blue Dress 4k Blu-rayDevil in a Blue Dress (1995) starring Denzel Washington, Tom Sizemore, Jennifer Beals, and Don Cheadle has been digitally restored in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray and a new 1080p Blu-ray edition.

The single-disc 4k Blu-ray edition from The Criterion Collection presents the film in 4k (2160p) with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround sound.

Bonus materials include new conversations with cast and crew along with legacy content such as a Don Cheadle screentest, an essay by critic Julian Kimble, and audio commentary from director Carl Franklin.

Devil in a Blue Dress on 4k Blu-ray has an MSRP of $49.99 and on Blu-ray $39.99. Buy on Amazon

DIRECTOR-APPROVED BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES

  • New 4K digital restoration, approved by director Carl Franklin, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack
  • Audio commentary featuring Franklin
  • New conversation between Franklin and actor Don Cheadle
  • New conversation between Walter Mosley, author of the novel on which the film is based, and novelist Attica Locke
  • On-stage conversation between Franklin and film historian Eddie Muller, recorded at the 2018 Noir City Film Festival in Chicago
  • Screen test for Cheadle
  • Trailer
  • English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • PLUS: An essay by critic Julian Kimble

Synopsis” The bone-deep disillusionment of postwar film noir becomes a powerful vehicle to explore America’s racial injustices in Carl Franklin’s richly atmospheric Devil in a Blue Dress, an adaptation of the hard-boiled novel by Walter Mosley. Denzel Washington has charisma to burn as the jobless ex-GI Easy Rawlins, who sees a chance to make some quick cash when he’s recruited to find the missing lover (Jennifer Beals) of a wealthy mayoral candidate in late-1940s Los Angeles—only to find himself embroiled in murder, political intrigue, and a scandal that crosses the treacherous color lines of a segregated society. Featuring breakout work by Don Cheadle as Rawlins’s cheerfully trigger-happy sidekick, this stylish mystery both channels and subverts classic noir tropes as it exposes the bitter racial realities underlying the American dream.

Previous articleDrive My Car dated for release on Blu-ray & DVD
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Blu-rays!

4k TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2022 HD Report All Rights Reserved