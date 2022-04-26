Devil in a Blue Dress starring Denzel Washington restored in 4k

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Devil in a Blue Dress (1995) starring Denzel Washington, Tom Sizemore, Jennifer Beals, and Don Cheadle has been digitally restored in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray and a new 1080p Blu-ray edition.

The single-disc 4k Blu-ray edition from The Criterion Collection presents the film in 4k (2160p) with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround sound.

Bonus materials include new conversations with cast and crew along with legacy content such as a Don Cheadle screentest, an essay by critic Julian Kimble, and audio commentary from director Carl Franklin.

Devil in a Blue Dress on 4k Blu-ray has an MSRP of $49.99 and on Blu-ray $39.99. Buy on Amazon

DIRECTOR-APPROVED BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES

New 4K digital restoration, approved by director Carl Franklin, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

Audio commentary featuring Franklin

New conversation between Franklin and actor Don Cheadle

New conversation between Walter Mosley, author of the novel on which the film is based, and novelist Attica Locke

On-stage conversation between Franklin and film historian Eddie Muller, recorded at the 2018 Noir City Film Festival in Chicago

Screen test for Cheadle

Trailer

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by critic Julian Kimble

Synopsis” The bone-deep disillusionment of postwar film noir becomes a powerful vehicle to explore America’s racial injustices in Carl Franklin’s richly atmospheric Devil in a Blue Dress, an adaptation of the hard-boiled novel by Walter Mosley. Denzel Washington has charisma to burn as the jobless ex-GI Easy Rawlins, who sees a chance to make some quick cash when he’s recruited to find the missing lover (Jennifer Beals) of a wealthy mayoral candidate in late-1940s Los Angeles—only to find himself embroiled in murder, political intrigue, and a scandal that crosses the treacherous color lines of a segregated society. Featuring breakout work by Don Cheadle as Rawlins’s cheerfully trigger-happy sidekick, this stylish mystery both channels and subverts classic noir tropes as it exposes the bitter racial realities underlying the American dream.

