Drive My Car dated for release on Blu-ray & DVD

2022 Oscar-winning feature Drive My Car from Director Ryusuke Hamawiguchi is releasing on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in the US on July 19, 2022.

The single-disc editions from The Criterion Collection were derived from a new 2k digital master approved by Hamaguchi, featuring DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround sound.

Bonus features on both disc formats include a new interview with Hamawiguchi, new English subtitle translation and English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing, Press conference footage from the film’s premiere, a program about the making of the film, and more.

Drive My Car on Blu-ray is list-priced $39.95 and on DVD $29.95. Buy on Amazon

DIRECTOR-APPROVED BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES

New 2K digital master, approved by director Ryusuke Hamaguchi, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

New interview with Hamaguchi

Program about the making of the film, featuring behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with actors Reika Kirishima, Hidetoshi Nishijima, Masaki Okada, Yoo-rim Park, Dae-Young Jin, and others

Press conference footage from the film’s premiere at the 2021 Cannes International Film

Festival

Trailer

New English subtitle translation and English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by author Bryan Washington

Synopsis: Only Ryusuke Hamaguchi—with his extraordinary sensitivity to the mysterious resonances of human interactions—could sweep up international awards and galvanize audiences everywhere with a pensive, three-hour movie about an experimental staging of an Anton Chekhov play, presented in nine languages and adapted from Haruki Murakami stories. With Drive My Car, the Japanese director has confirmed his place among contemporary cinema’s most vital voices. Two years after his wife’s unexpected death, Yusuke Kafuku (Hidetoshi Nishijima) arrives in Hiroshima to direct a production of Uncle Vanya for a theater festival and, through relationships with an actor (Masaki Okada) with whom he shares a tangled history and a chauffeur (Toko Miura) with whom he develops a surprising rapport, finds himself confronting emotional scars. This quietly mesmerizing tale of love, art, grief, and healing is ultimately a cathartic exploration of what it means to go on living when there seems to be no road ahead.



