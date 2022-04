NBA 2022 Playoffs Round 1 Schedule & How To Watch

The first-round series of the 2022 NBA Playoffs have been determined after the Play-in games were completed last evening. The games start on Saturday, April 16 with the Utah Jazz facing the Dallas Mavericks. There are four games scheduled for Saturday, and four games scheduled for Sunday. The NBA Playoff games can be watched on ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV. Be sure to watch the games in HD! (Click on the network for a channel guide.) Games can also be streamed on those channels through each network’s website or mobile app via PCs, mobile devices, Smart TVs, and streaming media players.

NBA 2022 Playoffs Round 1 Schedule

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Miami Heat (1) vs. Atlanta Hawks (8)

• Game 1: Atlanta vs. Miami | Sunday, April 17 | 1 ET | TNT

• Game 2: Atlanta vs. Miami | Tuesday, April 19 | 7:30 ET | TNT

• Game 3: Miami vs. Atlanta | Friday, April 22 | 7 ET | ESPN

• Game 4: Miami vs. Atlanta | Sunday, April 24 | 7 ET | TNT

• Game 5*: Atlanta vs. Miami | Tuesday, April 26 | TBD | TBD

• Game 6*: Miami vs. Atlanta | Thursday, April 28 | TBD | TBD

• Game 7*: Atlanta vs. Miami | Saturday, April 30 | TBD | TNT

Boston Celtics (2) vs. Brooklyn Nets (7)

• Game 1: Brooklyn vs. Boston | Sunday, April 17 | 3:30 ET | ABC

• Game 2: Brooklyn vs. Boston | Wednesday, April 20 | 7 ET | TNT

• Game 3: Boston vs. Brooklyn | Saturday, April 23 | 7:30 ET | ESPN

• Game 4: Boston vs. Brooklyn | Monday, April 25 | TBD | TBD

• Game 5*: Brooklyn vs. Boston | Wednesday, April 27 | TBD | TBD

• Game 6*: Boston vs. Brooklyn | Friday, April 29 | TBD | TBD

• Game 7*: Brooklyn vs. Boston | Sunday, May 1 | TBD | TBD

Milwaukee Bucks (3) vs. Chicago Bulls (6)

• Game 1: Chicago vs. Milwaukee | Sunday, April 17 | 6:30 ET | TNT

• Game 2: Chicago vs. Milwaukee | Wednesday, April 20 | 9:30 ET | TNT

• Game 3: Milwaukee vs. Chicago | Friday, April 22 | 8:30 ET | ABC

• Game 4: Milwaukee vs. Chicago | Sunday, April 24 | 1 ET | ABC

• Game 5*: Chicago vs. Milwaukee | Wednesday, April 27 | TBD | TBD

• Game 6*: Milwaukee vs. Chicago | Friday, April 29 | TBD | TBD

• Game 7*: Chicago vs. Milwaukee | Sunday, May 1 | TBD | TBD

Philadelphia 76ers (4) vs. Toronto Raptors (5)

• Game 1: Toronto vs. Philadelphia | Saturday, April 16 | 6 ET | ESPN

• Game 2: Toronto vs. Philadelphia | Monday, April 18 | 7:30 ET | TNT

• Game 3: Philadelphia vs. Toronto | Wednesday, April 20 | 8 ET | NBA TV

• Game 4: Philadelphia vs. Toronto | Saturday, April 23 | 2 ET | TNT

• Game 5*: Toronto vs. Philadelphia | Monday, April 25 | TBD | TBD

• Game 6*: Philadelphia vs. Toronto | Thursday, April 28 | TBD | TBD

• Game 7*: Toronto vs. Philadelphia | Saturday, April 30 | TBD | TNT

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Phoenix Suns (1) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (8)

• Game 1: New Orleans vs. Phoenix | Sunday, April 17 | 9 ET | TNT

• Game 2: New Orleans vs. Phoenix | Tuesday, April 19 | 10 ET | TNT

• Game 3: Phoenix vs. New Orleans | Friday, April 22 | 9:30 ET | ESPN

• Game 4: Phoenix vs. New Orleans | Sunday, April 24 | 9:30 ET | TNT

• Game 5*: New Orleans vs. Phoenix | Tuesday, April 26 | TBD | TBD

• Game 6*: Phoenix vs. New Orleans | Thursday, April 28 | TBD | TBD

• Game 7*: New Orleans vs. Phoenix | Saturday, April 30 | TBD | TNT

Memphis Grizzlies (2) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (7)

• Game 1: Minnesota vs. Memphis | Saturday, April 16 | 3:30 ET | ESPN

• Game 2: Minnesota vs. Memphis | Tuesday, April 19 | 8:30 ET | NBA TV

• Game 3: Memphis vs. Minnesota | Thursday, April 21 | 7:30 ET | TNT

• Game 4: Memphis vs. Minnesota | Saturday, April 23 | 10 ET | ESPN

• Game 5*: Minnesota vs. Memphis | Tuesday, April 26 | TBD | TBD

• Game 6*: Memphis vs. Minnesota | Friday, April 29 | TBD | TBD

• Game 7*: Minnesota vs. Memphis | Sunday, May 1 | TBD | TBD

Golden State Warriors (3) vs. Denver Nuggets (6)

• Game 1: Denver vs. Golden State | Saturday, April 16 | 8:30 ET | ABC

• Game 2: Denver vs. Golden State | Monday, April 18 | 10 ET | TNT

• Game 3: Golden State vs. Denver | Thursday, April 21 | 10 ET | TNT

• Game 4: Golden State vs. Denver | Sunday, April 24 | 3:30 ET | ABC

• Game 5*: Denver vs. Golden State | Wednesday, April 27 | TBD | TBD

• Game 6*: Golden State vs. Denver | Friday, April 29 | TBD | TBD

• Game 7*: Denver vs. Golden State | Sunday, May 1 | TBD | TBD

Dallas Mavericks (4) vs. Utah Jazz (5)

• Game 1: Utah 99, Dallas 93

• Game 2: Utah vs. Dallas | Monday, April 18 | 8:30 ET | NBA TV

• Game 3: Dallas vs. Utah | Thursday, April 21 | 9 ET | NBA TV

• Game 4: Dallas vs. Utah | Saturday, April 23 | 4:30 ET | TNT

• Game 5*: Utah vs. Dallas | Monday, April 25 | TBD | TBD

• Game 6*: Dallas vs. Utah | Thursday, April 28 | TBD | TBD

• Game 7*: Utah vs. Dallas | Saturday, April 30 | TBD | TNT

Jazz lead series 1-0

* = if necessary