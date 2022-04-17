Review: Spider-Man: No Way Home Delivers On 4k Blu-ray Disc

You could spend hours talking about how relevant Spider-Man: No Way Home is to other Marvel titles. It’s the 27th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and loaded with Easter eggs that make it a must-watch for fans. But in terms of video and audio quality, ‘No Way Home’ is quality stuff, even if the 4k Blu-ray is derived from a 2k Digital Intermediate. The audio though, is a bonanza. There is such a wide range of frequencies, effects, and object-based surround sound elements that take the home theater experience to a different level. Crank it up and listen with your eyes closed and you’ll know what we mean. The bonus material is satisfying (even though deleted and alternate scenes were removed) adding even more reason to add ‘No Way Home’ to your home media collection. Read the full review of Spider-Man: No Way Home on 4k Blu-ray.