Scream (2022) Releasing On Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Disc

Paramount’s Scream (2022) will release to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on April 5, 2022. The remake will also be packaged with the original film from 1996 in a 2-Movie Collection on 4k Blu-ray (pictured below).

On 4k Blu-ray, Scream is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10 with DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1.

Special Features

Filmmaker Commentary

Bloodlines

New Blood

In the Shadow of the Master

Deleted Scenes

Scream on 4k Blu-ray is priced $27.96 (List: $34.99) and the Blu-ray $22.96 (List: $31.99). The 4k Blu-ray 2-Movie Collection is priced $39.99 (List: $47.99) on Amazon. The 4k Blu-ray SteelBook from Best Buy is priced $34.99.








