Home4kScream (2022) Releasing On Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Disc
4kBlu-ray DiscNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

Scream (2022) Releasing On Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Disc

By hdreport
0
Scream 2022 4k Blu-ray
Scream (2022) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Paramount’s Scream (2022) will release to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on April 5, 2022. The remake will also be packaged with the original film from 1996 in a 2-Movie Collection on 4k Blu-ray (pictured below).

On 4k Blu-ray, Scream is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10 with DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1.

Special Features

  • Filmmaker Commentary
  • Bloodlines
  • New Blood
  • In the Shadow of the Master
  • Deleted Scenes

Scream on 4k Blu-ray is priced $27.96 (List: $34.99) and the Blu-ray $22.96 (List: $31.99). The 4k Blu-ray 2-Movie Collection is priced $39.99 (List: $47.99) on Amazon. The 4k Blu-ray SteelBook from Best Buy is priced $34.99.

Scream 2-Movie Collection 4k Blu-ray
Scream 2-Movie Collection on 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon
Scream 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
Scream (2022) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Purchase at Best Buy




Previous articleNew Movie Releases on Blu-ray: Death on the Nile, Scream (2022) & more
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Blu-rays!

4k TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2022 HD Report All Rights Reserved