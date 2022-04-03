Jack Reacher (2012) Releasing To Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook

Jack Reacher (2012) starring Tom Cruise will release to a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook on April 5, 2022. (The film was previously released to Ultra HD Blu-ray in a standard plastic case in 2018.)

The new combo edition from Paramount Pictures is a Best Buy exclusive and includes a 4k Blu-ray Disc, Blu-ray Disc, Digital Copy, and previously-released special features (on both 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray)

On 4k Blu-ray, the film is presented in 2160p (upscaled) video with Dolby Vision/HDR10 High Dynamic Range color specs. Audio is offered in 24-bit DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1

Based on the bestselling novel “One Shot” by Lee Child, the screenplay for Jack Reacher was written Christopher McQuarrie who also directed the film. Cruise plays the role of the ex-military investigator who fights for the truth after being connected to an unspeakable crime.

The Jack Reacher 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook is priced $26.99 at Best Buy.

‘Jack Reacher’ 4k Blu-ray Specifications

Audio & Subtitles

Blu-ray

English 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, French 5.1 Dolby Digital/Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital/Portuguese 5.1 Dolby Digital, English Audio Description

Subtitles: English, English SDH, French, Spanish, Portuguese

4K UHD

English 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, French Canadian 5.1 Dolby Digital/French Parisian 5.1 Surround Dolby Digital/German 5.1 Dolby Digital/Italian 5.1 Dolby Digital/Japanese 5.1 Dolby Digital/Portuguese 5.1 Dolby Digital/Castilian Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital/Latin American Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital, English Audio Description

Subtitles: English, English SDH, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French Canadian, French Parisian, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, Latin American Spanish, Swedish

Special Features

4K UHD

Commentary by Tom Cruise and Director Christopher McQuarrie

Commentary by Composer Joe Kraemer

Blu-ray

Commentary by Tom Cruise and Director Christopher McQuarrie

Commentary by Composer Joe Kraemer

When the Man Comes Around

You Do Not Mess with Jack Reacher: Combat & Weapons

The Reacher Phenomenon

The sequel to Jack Reacher (2012), Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016) was released to Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray on January 31st, 2017.



