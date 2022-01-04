Sonic the Hedgehog packaged in Bonus Stage Edition with Mini-Steelbook



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Paramount Pictures’ Sonic the Hedgehog (2020) has been packaged in a “Bonus Stage Edition” with 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy. The edition also includes 4 original poster cards, a comic book, and Mini-Steelbook.

On Blu-ray Sonic the Hedgehog is presented in 2160p with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The audio is offered in Dolby Atmos on both the 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray.

Bonus features on the 4k Blu-ray include commentary by Director Jeff Fowler and the voice of Sonic Ben Schwartz. On the 1080p Blu-ray extras include deleted scenes and bloopers, Sonic’s Next Adventure, Building Robotnik with Jim Carrey, and more.

Sonic the Hedgehog Bonus Stage Edition is list-priced $54.99. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-Order Guarantee.)



