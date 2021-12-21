An American Werewolf in London (1981) restored in 4k for Ultra HD Blu-ray

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> John Landis’ classic An American Werewolf in London (1981) has been restored from its original negatives in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray.

The new edition from Universal/Arrow Video releases March 22, 2022 and includes an extensive amount of previously-released bonus materials (from the 2019 Blu-ray release) such as outtakes, featurettes, commentary, interviews, and more.

The limited edition also includes a reversible sleeve (with artwork by Graham Humphreys), a double-sided fold-out poster, six double-sided, postcard-sized lobby card reproductions, and a limited edition 60-page, perfect-bound book featuring writing by Craig Ian Mann and Simon Ward, and archival art.

On 4k Blu-ray, An American Werewolf in London is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR. The sountrack is provided in original uncompressed 1.0 mono and 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio formats.

An American Werewolf in London on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray has an MSRP of $59.95.

4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS

Brand new 4K restoration by Arrow Films from the original negative

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Original uncompressed 1.0 mono and 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Commentary by Beware the Moon filmmaker Paul Davis

Commentary by actors David Naughton and Griffin Dunne

Mark of The Beast: The Legacy of the Universal Werewolf , feature-length documentary by filmmaker Daniel Griffith, with interviews with John Landis, David Naughton and more

An American Filmmaker in London , interview with John Landis about British cinema and his time working in Britain

I Think He’s a Jew: The Werewolf’s Secret , video essay by filmmaker Jon Spira about how Landis’ film explores Jewish identity

The Werewolf’s Call , Corin Hardy, director of The Nun , chats with writer Simon Ward about their formative experiences with Landis’ film

Wares of the Wolf , featurette in which SFX artist Dan Martin and Tim Lawes of Prop Store look at some of the costumes and special effects artefacts from the film

Beware the Moon , Paul Davis’ acclaimed, feature-length exploration of Landis’ film which boasts extensive interviews

An American Werewolf in Bob’s Basement and Causing a Disturbance: Piccadilly Revisited , two 2008 featurettes filmed by Paul Davis

Making An American Werewolf in London , archival featurette on the film’s production

An Interview with John Landis , archival interview with the director about the film

Make-up Artist Rick Baker on An American Werewolf in London , the legendary make-up artist discusses his work on the film

I Walked with a Werewolf , archival interview with Rick Baker about Universal horror and its legacy of Wolfman films

Casting of the Hand , archival footage from Rick Baker’s workshop showing the casting of David Naughton’s hand

Outtakes

Storyboards featurette

Original trailer and teaser plus TV and radio spots

Extensive image gallery featuring over 200 stills, posters and other ephemera

Reversible sleeve featuring original poster art and artwork by Graham Humphreys

Double-sided fold-out poster

Six double-sided, postcard-sized lobby card reproductions

Limited edition 60-page, perfect-bound book featuring writing by Craig Ian Mann and Simon Ward, archival art

Synopsis: American tourists David and Jack are savaged by an unidentified vicious animal whilst hiking on the Yorkshire Moors. David awakes in a London hospital to find his friend dead and his life in disarray. Retiring to the home of a beautiful nurse to recuperate, he soon experiences disturbing changes to his mind and body, undergoing a full-moon transformation that will unleash terror on the streets of the capital…



