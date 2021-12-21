An American Werewolf in London (1981) restored in 4k for Ultra HD Blu-ray

John Landis’ classic An American Werewolf in London (1981) has been restored from its original negatives in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray.
The new edition from Universal/Arrow Video releases March 22, 2022 and includes an extensive amount of previously-released bonus materials (from the 2019 Blu-ray release) such as outtakes, featurettes, commentary, interviews, and more.
The limited edition also includes a reversible sleeve (with artwork by Graham Humphreys), a double-sided fold-out poster, six double-sided, postcard-sized lobby card reproductions, and a limited edition 60-page, perfect-bound book featuring writing by Craig Ian Mann and Simon Ward, and archival art.
On 4k Blu-ray, An American Werewolf in London is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR. The sountrack is provided in original uncompressed 1.0 mono and 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio formats.
An American Werewolf in London on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray has an MSRP of $59.95. Buy on Amazon
4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS
- Brand new 4K restoration by Arrow Films from the original negative
- 4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)
- Original uncompressed 1.0 mono and 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- Commentary by Beware the Moon filmmaker Paul Davis
- Commentary by actors David Naughton and Griffin Dunne
- Mark of The Beast: The Legacy of the Universal Werewolf, feature-length documentary by filmmaker Daniel Griffith, with interviews with John Landis, David Naughton and more
- An American Filmmaker in London, interview with John Landis about British cinema and his time working in Britain
- I Think He’s a Jew: The Werewolf’s Secret, video essay by filmmaker Jon Spira about how Landis’ film explores Jewish identity
- The Werewolf’s Call, Corin Hardy, director of The Nun, chats with writer Simon Ward about their formative experiences with Landis’ film
- Wares of the Wolf, featurette in which SFX artist Dan Martin and Tim Lawes of Prop Store look at some of the costumes and special effects artefacts from the film
- Beware the Moon, Paul Davis’ acclaimed, feature-length exploration of Landis’ film which boasts extensive interviews
- An American Werewolf in Bob’s Basement and Causing a Disturbance: Piccadilly Revisited, two 2008 featurettes filmed by Paul Davis
- Making An American Werewolf in London, archival featurette on the film’s production
- An Interview with John Landis, archival interview with the director about the film
- Make-up Artist Rick Baker on An American Werewolf in London, the legendary make-up artist discusses his work on the film
- I Walked with a Werewolf, archival interview with Rick Baker about Universal horror and its legacy of Wolfman films
- Casting of the Hand, archival footage from Rick Baker’s workshop showing the casting of David Naughton’s hand
- Outtakes
- Storyboards featurette
- Original trailer and teaser plus TV and radio spots
- Extensive image gallery featuring over 200 stills, posters and other ephemera
- Reversible sleeve featuring original poster art and artwork by Graham Humphreys
- Double-sided fold-out poster
- Six double-sided, postcard-sized lobby card reproductions
- Limited edition 60-page, perfect-bound book featuring writing by Craig Ian Mann and Simon Ward, archival art
Synopsis: American tourists David and Jack are savaged by an unidentified vicious animal whilst hiking on the Yorkshire Moors. David awakes in a London hospital to find his friend dead and his life in disarray. Retiring to the home of a beautiful nurse to recuperate, he soon experiences disturbing changes to his mind and body, undergoing a full-moon transformation that will unleash terror on the streets of the capital…