Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage & More Marvel Shows Leaving Netflix

By hdreport
Marvel Daredevil leaving Netflix

Seven Marvel shows that were once flagships for Netflix’s streaming service are leaving on February 28, 2022. The expiring titles include Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Daredevil, Defenders, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and The Punisher.

All of the Marvel series are offered in 4k with HDR, by the way, with the exception of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. that streams only in HD. Jessica Jones and The Punisher also offer Dolby Atmos immersive audio.

So where will the Marvel series end up? While Disney will gain back the rights to all the shows DisneyPlus and its kid-friendly platform may not be the right place for the “Mature” ratings of Daredevil and the rest of the Marvel shows, with the exception of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. with a TV-14 rating.

The most likely streamer to get the titles would be Hulu, of which Disney is a majority owner. And, since Hulu is already streaming some content in 4k the Marvel series could look as good as they do on Netflix (although so far Hulu has not offered Atmos).

It is possible Disney will announce new seasons of the more successful series, and in all likelihood Daredevil starring Charlie Cox would be the frontrunner.

Here are the Marvel series leaving Netflix on February 8, 2022.

  • Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (7 Seasons)
  • Daredevil (3 Seasons)
  • Defenders (Limited Series)
  • Iron Fist (2 Seasons)
  • Jessica Jones (3 Seasons)
  • Luke Cage (2 Seasons)
  • The Punisher (2 Seasons)

 

 

hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

