Home4kEternals Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Release Dates
4kBlu-ray DiscNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

Eternals Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Release Dates

By hdreport
0

Eternals 4k Blu-ray Cinematic Universe EditionMarvel Studios’ Eternals (2021) is scheduled to release to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 15, 2022. Although not confirmed, we expect digital formats of the film (SD/HD/UHD) will be made available on or before Feb. 1, 2022.

On 4k Blu-ray the movie is provided in three different home viewing options including Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital (via included code).

Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) and stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, and Angelina Jolie. In the movie, a race of immortal beings who lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilizations.

Eternals on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray is priced $39.99. See on Amazon

Previous articleSupergirl: The Complete Series releasing to Blu-ray & DVD
Next articleMovies Anywhere Reveals Most-Watched & Purchased Movies in 2021
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Pre-Orders!

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved