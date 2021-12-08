HomeBlu-ray DiscLooper Ultra HD Blu-ray will feature Dolby Atmos, HDR10+ & Extras in...
Blu-ray DiscNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

Looper Ultra HD Blu-ray will feature Dolby Atmos, HDR10+ & Extras in 4k

By hdreport
0

Looper 4k Blu-ray
Released last summer to 4k Blu-ray as a region-free import, Looper (2012) starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Emily Blunt and Bruce Willis will be available to purchase in the US on Feb. 15, 2022 as a 2-disc edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

  • Looper on 4k Blu-ray is presented in 2160p at 2.35:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ High Dynamic Range specifications.
  • The audio is provided in Doby Atmos/TrueHD 7.1 as well as the original DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 soundtrack. (The Atmos format is not offered in the import.) Subtitles are offered in English SDH.
  • The combo edition includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray and Digital Copy along with bonus material (presented in 4k).
  • Bonus Material
  • Feature Commentary by Director Rian Johnson, Joseph Gordon-Levitt And Emily Blunt
  • 21 Deleted Scenes with Commentary by Rian Johnson And Noah Segan
  • Looper Animated Trailer
  • Featurettes
    • Looper: From the Beginning
    • Scoring Looper
    • The Science Of Time Travel
    • The Two Joes
    • New Future, Old School

 

Looper (2012) on 4k Blu-ray Disc is priced $30.99 on Amazon.

Previous articleClint Eastwood’s Cry Macho released to Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray
Next articleThe Batman: The Complete Series releasing to Blu-ray w/Digital copies
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Pre-Orders!

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved