Looper Ultra HD Blu-ray will feature Dolby Atmos, HDR10+ & Extras in 4k

Released last summer to 4k Blu-ray as a region-free import, Looper (2012) starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Emily Blunt and Bruce Willis will be available to purchase in the US on Feb. 15, 2022 as a 2-disc edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.
- Looper on 4k Blu-ray is presented in 2160p at 2.35:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ High Dynamic Range specifications.
- The audio is provided in Doby Atmos/TrueHD 7.1 as well as the original DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 soundtrack. (The Atmos format is not offered in the import.) Subtitles are offered in English SDH.
- The combo edition includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray and Digital Copy along with bonus material (presented in 4k).
- Bonus Material
- Feature Commentary by Director Rian Johnson, Joseph Gordon-Levitt And Emily Blunt
- 21 Deleted Scenes with Commentary by Rian Johnson And Noah Segan
- Looper Animated Trailer
- Featurettes
- Looper: From the Beginning
- Scoring Looper
- The Science Of Time Travel
- The Two Joes
- New Future, Old School
Looper (2012) on 4k Blu-ray Disc is priced $30.99 on Amazon.