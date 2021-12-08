Looper Ultra HD Blu-ray will feature Dolby Atmos, HDR10+ & Extras in 4k



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Released last summer to 4k Blu-ray as a region-free import, Looper (2012) starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Emily Blunt and Bruce Willis will be available to purchase in the US on Feb. 15, 2022 as a 2-disc edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

Looper on 4k Blu-ray is presented in 2160p at 2.35:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ High Dynamic Range specifications.

The audio is provided in Doby Atmos/TrueHD 7.1 as well as the original DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 soundtrack. (The Atmos format is not offered in the import.) Subtitles are offered in English SDH.

The combo edition includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray and Digital Copy along with bonus material (presented in 4k).

Bonus Material

Feature Commentary by Director Rian Johnson, Joseph Gordon-Levitt And Emily Blunt

21 Deleted Scenes with Commentary by Rian Johnson And Noah Segan

Looper Animated Trailer

Featurettes Looper: From the Beginning Scoring Looper The Science Of Time Travel The Two Joes New Future, Old School



Looper (2012) on 4k Blu-ray Disc is priced $30.99 on Amazon.