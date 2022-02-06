Encanto, King Richard, The Beatles Get Back, & More Releases This Week

This week Disney’s Encanto is releasing to Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray including exclusive editions from Best Buy, Target and Walmart. King Richard starring Will Smith hits stores on both Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray. Catwoman: Hunted arrives on both Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray. And, the Coen Brothers’ Miller’s Crossing has been restored in 2k for a new Blu-ray release from The Criterion Collection.
On 4k Blu-ray, The Beatles: Get Back releases to a 3-Disc Collector’s Set with photo cards and limited edition packaging (it’s been very hard to pre-order so grab it while you can). Some Like It Hot starring Marilyn Monroe gets released to 4k for the first time, And, Oscar-winner La La Land (2016) is getting a second release in a limited edition Best Buy SteelBook.
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Feb. 8, 2022
4k Blu-ray Disc
- Catwoman: Hunted (2021)
- Catwoman: Hunted (2021) – Best Buy SteelBook
- Encanto (2021)
- Encanto (2021) – Best Buy SteelBook
- Encanto (2021) – Target Exclusive
- Encanto (2021) – Walmart Exclusive
- King Richard (2021)
- La La Land (2016) Best Buy SteelBook
- Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City (2021)
- Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City (2021) – SteelBook
- Some Like It Hot (1959)
Blu-ray Disc
- Catwoman: Hunted (2021)
- Encanto (2021)
- Encanto (2021) Disney Movie Club Exclusive
- High School of the Dead – SteelBook
- Legend (1985) – 2-Disc Standard Edition (Theatrical Cut & Director’s Cut)
- Miller’s Crossing (1990) – The Criterion Collection
- Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City (2021)
- Stargirl: The Complete Second Season
- The Beatles: Get Back – 3-Disc Collector’s Set