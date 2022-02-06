HomeBlu-ray DiscEncanto, King Richard, The Beatles Get Back, & More Releases This Week
Encanto, King Richard, The Beatles Get Back, & More Releases This Week

new-4k-blu-ray-feb-8-2022-960x600This week Disney’s Encanto is releasing to Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray including exclusive editions from Best Buy, Target and Walmart. King Richard starring Will Smith hits stores on both Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray. Catwoman: Hunted arrives on both Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray. And, the Coen Brothers’ Miller’s Crossing has been restored in 2k for a new Blu-ray release from The Criterion Collection.

On 4k Blu-ray, The Beatles: Get Back releases to a 3-Disc Collector’s Set with photo cards and limited edition packaging (it’s been very hard to pre-order so grab it while you can). Some Like It Hot starring Marilyn Monroe gets released to 4k for the first time, And, Oscar-winner La La Land (2016) is getting a second release in a limited edition Best Buy SteelBook.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Feb. 8, 2022

4k Blu-ray Disc

Blu-ray Disc

