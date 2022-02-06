HomeBlu-ray Disc'Some Like It Hot' starring Marilyn Monroe releasing on 4k Blu-ray
Blu-ray DiscNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

‘Some Like It Hot’ starring Marilyn Monroe releasing on 4k Blu-ray

By hdreport
0

Some Like It Hot 4k Blu-rayThe first 4k Blu-ray featuring Marilyn Monroe will be Billy Wilder’s Some Like It Hot (1959) on Jan. 18, 2022 [Update: 2/8/22]. The 2-disc edition from KL Studio Classics will include an Ultra HD Blu-ray (2160p) disc and Special Features Blu-ray (1080p) disc.

Along with previously-released extras, the 4k disc edition features new audio commentary by film historian Joseph McBride, author of “Billy Wilder: Dancing on the Edge.”

Some Like It Hot on 4k Blu-ray is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10 at 1.85:1 aspect ratio. Audio options include DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and the original 2.0 Mono track.

Special Features

4KUHD DISC 1

  • NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historian Joseph McBride, Author of Billy Wilder: Dancing on the Edge
  • Audio Commentary by Paul Diamond (Son of I.A.L. Diamond) and Screenwriters Lowell Ganz & Babaloo Mandel: Featuring Interviews with Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon
  • 5.1 Surround & Original 2.0 Mono
  • Optional English Subtitles
  • UHD 100 Triple Layer Disc

BLU-RAY DISC 2

  • The Making of SOME LIKE IT HOT (25:45)
  • The Legacy of SOME LIKE IT HOT (20:22)
  • Nostalgic Look Back: Documentary (31:13)
    -Memories from the Sweet Sues: Featurette (12:03)
  • Virtual Hall of Memories (21:04)
  • Billy Wilder and Volker Schlöndorff Discuss SOME LIKE IT HOT (14:27)
  • More with Billy Wilder and Volker Schlöndorff (6:02)
  • Tribute to I.A.L. Diamond (2:01)
  • Theatrical Trailer (2:20)
  • Some Like It Hot (1959) 2-disc edition is priced $39.95. Order on Amazon (w/pre-order price guarantee).


Original Publish Date: November 22, 2021

Previous articleAre the 2022 Winter Olympics in 4k/HDR & Dolby Atmos?
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Blu-rays!

4k TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved