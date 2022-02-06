‘Some Like It Hot’ starring Marilyn Monroe releasing on 4k Blu-ray

The first 4k Blu-ray featuring Marilyn Monroe will be Billy Wilder’s Some Like It Hot (1959) on Jan. 18, 2022 [Update: 2/8/22]. The 2-disc edition from KL Studio Classics will include an Ultra HD Blu-ray (2160p) disc and Special Features Blu-ray (1080p) disc.

Along with previously-released extras, the 4k disc edition features new audio commentary by film historian Joseph McBride, author of “Billy Wilder: Dancing on the Edge.”

Some Like It Hot on 4k Blu-ray is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10 at 1.85:1 aspect ratio. Audio options include DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and the original 2.0 Mono track.

Special Features

4KUHD DISC 1

NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historian Joseph McBride, Author of Billy Wilder: Dancing on the Edge

Audio Commentary by Paul Diamond (Son of I.A.L. Diamond) and Screenwriters Lowell Ganz & Babaloo Mandel: Featuring Interviews with Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon

5.1 Surround & Original 2.0 Mono

Optional English Subtitles

UHD 100 Triple Layer Disc

BLU-RAY DISC 2

The Making of SOME LIKE IT HOT (25:45)

The Legacy of SOME LIKE IT HOT (20:22)

Nostalgic Look Back: Documentary (31:13)

-Memories from the Sweet Sues: Featurette (12:03)

Virtual Hall of Memories (21:04)

Billy Wilder and Volker Schlöndorff Discuss SOME LIKE IT HOT (14:27)

More with Billy Wilder and Volker Schlöndorff (6:02)

Tribute to I.A.L. Diamond (2:01)

Theatrical Trailer (2:20)

Some Like It Hot (1959) 2-disc edition is priced $39.95. Order on Amazon (w/pre-order price guarantee).





Original Publish Date: November 22, 2021