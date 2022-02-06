‘Some Like It Hot’ starring Marilyn Monroe releasing on 4k Blu-ray

The first 4k Blu-ray featuring Marilyn Monroe will be Billy Wilder’s Some Like It Hot (1959) on
Jan. 18, 2022 [Update: 2/8/22]. The 2-disc edition from KL Studio Classics will include an Ultra HD Blu-ray (2160p) disc and Special Features Blu-ray (1080p) disc.
Along with previously-released extras, the 4k disc edition features new audio commentary by film historian Joseph McBride, author of “Billy Wilder: Dancing on the Edge.”
Some Like It Hot on 4k Blu-ray is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10 at 1.85:1 aspect ratio. Audio options include DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and the original 2.0 Mono track.
Special Features
4KUHD DISC 1
- NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historian Joseph McBride, Author of Billy Wilder: Dancing on the Edge
- Audio Commentary by Paul Diamond (Son of I.A.L. Diamond) and Screenwriters Lowell Ganz & Babaloo Mandel: Featuring Interviews with Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon
- 5.1 Surround & Original 2.0 Mono
- Optional English Subtitles
- UHD 100 Triple Layer Disc
BLU-RAY DISC 2
- The Making of SOME LIKE IT HOT (25:45)
- The Legacy of SOME LIKE IT HOT (20:22)
- Nostalgic Look Back: Documentary (31:13)
-Memories from the Sweet Sues: Featurette (12:03)
- Virtual Hall of Memories (21:04)
- Billy Wilder and Volker Schlöndorff Discuss SOME LIKE IT HOT (14:27)
- More with Billy Wilder and Volker Schlöndorff (6:02)
- Tribute to I.A.L. Diamond (2:01)
- Theatrical Trailer (2:20)
- Some Like It Hot (1959) 2-disc edition is priced $39.95. Order on Amazon (w/pre-order price guarantee).
Original Publish Date: November 22, 2021