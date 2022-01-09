Disney’s Encanto Blu-ray/4k Release Date, Details & Exclusive Editions

Disney’s animated feature Encanto will release to 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD disc formats on February 8, 2022. The Ultra HD Blu-ray format in the US will be available in 4 different editions including a standard 4k Blu-ray, Best Buy SteelBook, Target Exclusive, and Walmart Exclusive.

On 4k Blu-ray, Encanto is presented in 2160p with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos and 2.0 Descriptive Audio, as well as French and Spanish Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 channels. The Blu-ray is presented in 1080p with DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 channels.

Bonus Features

Far From The Tree (Theatrical Short Film)

Outtakes & Deleted Scenes

Our Casita

Familia Lo Es Todo

Journey To Columbia

Let’s Talk About Bruno

A Journey Through Music

Discover Columbia

Encanto on 4k Blu-ray is priced $29.99 and Blu-ray $24.99. Buy on Amazon

Blu-ray Edition

Best Buy SteelBook

Best Buy’s exclusive 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition of Encanto is priced $34.99.

Target Exclusive

Target’s exclusive 4k Blu-ray edition of Encanto includes four Limited-Edition Lithographs created by Columbian artists is priced $34.99.

Walmart Exclusive

Walmart’s exclusive 4k Blu-ray edition of Encanto with a limited-edition enamel pin is priced $34.96 (List: $39.99).

Slipcover Backs





