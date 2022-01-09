HomeBlu-ray DiscDisney's Encanto Blu-ray/4k Release Date, Details & Exclusive Editions
Disney’s Encanto Blu-ray/4k Release Date, Details & Exclusive Editions

By Jeff Chabot
Encanto 4k Blu-ray
Encanto (2021) 4k Blu-ray edition

Disney’s animated feature Encanto will release to 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD disc formats on February 8, 2022. The Ultra HD Blu-ray format in the US will be available in 4 different editions including a standard 4k Blu-ray, Best Buy SteelBook, Target Exclusive, and Walmart Exclusive.

On 4k Blu-ray, Encanto is presented in 2160p with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos and 2.0 Descriptive Audio, as well as French and Spanish Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 channels. The Blu-ray is presented in 1080p with DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 channels.

Bonus Features

  • Far From The Tree (Theatrical Short Film)
  • Outtakes & Deleted Scenes
  • Our Casita
  • Familia Lo Es Todo
  • Journey To Columbia
  • Let’s Talk About Bruno
  • A Journey Through Music
  • Discover Columbia

Encanto on 4k Blu-ray is priced $29.99 and Blu-ray $24.99. Buy on Amazon

Blu-ray Edition

Encanto Blu-ray
Encanto (2021) Blu-ray edition

Best Buy SteelBook

Encanto 4k Blu-ray SteekBook Best Buy HR
Encanto (2021) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition

Best Buy’s exclusive 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition of Encanto is priced $34.99.

Target Exclusive

Encanto 4k Blu-ray Target Exclusive open
Encanto (2021) 4k Blu-ray Target Exclusive open

Encanto 4k Blu-ray Target Exclusive
Encanto (2021) 4k Blu-ray Target Exclusive

Target’s exclusive 4k Blu-ray edition of Encanto includes four Limited-Edition Lithographs created by Columbian artists is priced $34.99.

Walmart Exclusive

Encanto 4k Blu-ray Walmart Exclusive
Encanto (2021) 4k Blu-ray Walmart Exclusive

Walmart’s exclusive 4k Blu-ray edition of Encanto with a limited-edition enamel pin is priced $34.96 (List: $39.99).

Slipcover Backs

Encanto (2021) 4k Blu-ray back
Encanto (2021) 4k Blu-ray back

Encanto Blu-ray back
Encanto (2021) Blu-ray back



