The Beatles: Get Back Releasing To Blu-ray Collector’s Edition & DVD

Peter Jackson’s 3-part documentary series The Beatles: Get Back will release to Blu-ray and DVD on Feb. 8, 2022. The series on Blu-ray will arrive in a 3-disc Collector’s Set with special packaging and 4 collector’s cards with each of The Beatles members.

On Blu-ray Disc, the episodes are presented in 1080p with Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 sound (unconfirmed). Subtitles are provided in English, French, German, Japanese, and Spanish.

Disc 1 – The band gathers at Twickenham Film Studios to rehearse for a concert.

Disc 2 – Rehearsals continue at Apple Studios and the mood lifts.

Disc 3 – The Beatles perform on the roof of the Apple offices.

The Beatles: Get Back Blu-ray Collector’s Edition is priced $34.99 on Amazon and Best Buy.

The Beatles: Get Back is also available in a 3-disc DVD edition ($27.99).



The Beatles: Get Back chronicles the band’s January 1969 recording sessions when they attempt to write 14 new songs in preparation for their first live concert in over two years. Made entirely from never-before-seen, restored footage, The Beatles: Get Back provides the most intimate and honest glimpse into the creative process and relationship between John, Paul, George, and Ringo ever filmed.