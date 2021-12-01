Miller’s Crossing (1990) restored for Blu-ray with new 5.1 mix

Miller’s Crossing (1990) directed by the Coen brothers has been digitally restored in 2k for a new Blu-ray release from The Criterion Collection. The new edition also adds 5.1 Dolby Digital for surround sound audio.

For extras, the Criterion title includes a conversation with author Megan Abbott and the Coens, new interviews with Barry Sonnenfield, composer Carter Burwell, actors John Turturro & Gabriel Byrne, archival interviews, and more (see below).

Special Features

2K digital restoration, approved by director of photography Barry Sonnenfeld and filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen, with new 5.1 surround soundtrack mix presented in DTS-HD Master Audio

New conversation between author Megan Abbott and the Coens about film noir and hard-boiled crime fiction

New interviews with Sonnenfeld, composer Carter Burwell, music editor Todd Kasow, and production designer Dennis Gassner

New and archival interviews with actors Gabriel Byrne, Marcia Gay Harden, Jon Polito, and John Turturro

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by film critic Glenn Kenny

Synopsis

A Roaring Twenties gangster saga that only the Coen brothers could concoct, Miller’s Crossing marries the hard-boiled sensibility of classic noir fiction with the filmmakers’ savory dialogue, colorful characters, and finely calibrated set pieces.

Miller’s Crossing (1990) on Blu-ray is priced $27.99 (List: $39.95) on Amazon.



