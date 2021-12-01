HomeBlu-ray DiscMiller's Crossing (1990) restored for Blu-ray with new 5.1 mix
Blu-ray DiscNews

Miller’s Crossing (1990) restored for Blu-ray with new 5.1 mix

By hdreport
0

Millers Crossing 1990 Blu-ray The Criterion CollectionMiller’s Crossing (1990) directed by the Coen brothers has been digitally restored in 2k for a new Blu-ray release from The Criterion Collection. The new edition also adds 5.1 Dolby Digital for surround sound audio.

For extras, the Criterion title includes a conversation with author Megan Abbott and the Coens, new interviews with Barry Sonnenfield, composer Carter Burwell, actors John Turturro & Gabriel Byrne, archival interviews, and more (see below).

Special Features

  • 2K digital restoration, approved by director of photography Barry Sonnenfeld and filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen, with new 5.1 surround soundtrack mix presented in DTS-HD Master Audio
  • New conversation between author Megan Abbott and the Coens about film noir and hard-boiled crime fiction
  • New interviews with Sonnenfeld, composer Carter Burwell, music editor Todd Kasow, and production designer Dennis Gassner
  • New and archival interviews with actors Gabriel Byrne, Marcia Gay Harden, Jon Polito, and John Turturro
  • English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • PLUS: An essay by film critic Glenn Kenny

Synopsis

A Roaring Twenties gangster saga that only the Coen brothers could concoct, Miller’s Crossing marries the hard-boiled sensibility of classic noir fiction with the filmmakers’ savory dialogue, colorful characters, and finely calibrated set pieces.

Miller’s Crossing (1990) on Blu-ray is priced $27.99 (List: $39.95) on Amazon.


Previous articleShang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings now on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & 4k SteelBook
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Pre-Orders!

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved