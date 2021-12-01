Miller’s Crossing (1990) restored for Blu-ray with new 5.1 mix

Miller’s Crossing (1990) directed by the Coen brothers has been digitally restored in 2k for a new Blu-ray release from The Criterion Collection. The new edition also adds 5.1 Dolby Digital for surround sound audio.
For extras, the Criterion title includes a conversation with author Megan Abbott and the Coens, new interviews with Barry Sonnenfield, composer Carter Burwell, actors John Turturro & Gabriel Byrne, archival interviews, and more (see below).
Special Features
- 2K digital restoration, approved by director of photography Barry Sonnenfeld and filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen, with new 5.1 surround soundtrack mix presented in DTS-HD Master Audio
- New conversation between author Megan Abbott and the Coens about film noir and hard-boiled crime fiction
- New interviews with Sonnenfeld, composer Carter Burwell, music editor Todd Kasow, and production designer Dennis Gassner
- New and archival interviews with actors Gabriel Byrne, Marcia Gay Harden, Jon Polito, and John Turturro
- English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- PLUS: An essay by film critic Glenn Kenny
Synopsis
A Roaring Twenties gangster saga that only the Coen brothers could concoct, Miller’s Crossing marries the hard-boiled sensibility of classic noir fiction with the filmmakers’ savory dialogue, colorful characters, and finely calibrated set pieces.
Miller’s Crossing (1990) on Blu-ray is priced $27.99 (List: $39.95) on Amazon.